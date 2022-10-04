Horoscope Today, October 4, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Tuesday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, OCTOBER 4, 2022: It might just be a perfect day for those with the Sagittarius zodiac sign. Their dedication towards work may increase on the final day of Durga Puja (Maha Navami). Scorpios, on the other hand, may get to meet their loved ones. Individuals born under the Cancer zodiac sign will be admired because of their good nature. People with the Libra zodiac sign should control their rage and also take care of their health. To learn about more things that are planned for this Tuesday, read here.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Your hard work may not get you the expected results

Don’t trust others in money-related matters. Before lending money to anyone, you should discuss it with your family. You might not get the expected results of your hard work. Choose the colour red along with the numbers 1 and 8 for a favourable day.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Workload will decrease

Working professionals may leave for an official tour. Try to take out sufficient time for your family. You might experiment with something in your business. The workload is going to gradually decrease. For good luck, use the numbers 2 and 7, as well as the white colour.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Criticism at the office

There can be some problems in your marital relationship. You might experience a headache. You may receive criticism at the office. The numbers 3 and 6 as well as the colour yellow is going to bring you good fortune.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

People will admire your good nature

The revenue in import-export businesses will rise. Your good nature will be admired by people. You should not be dependent on others. There will be a good understanding between married couples. The number 4 and milky colours will add luck to your day.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

You will be concerned about kid’s education

Your near and dear ones will provide you with the assistance you need. You will be concerned about your children’s education. There may be big financial gains post noon. Your lucky colour is gold and the lucky number is five.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

You will participate in social activities

The day will remain favourable for medical students. You will actively take part in social activities. You should give importance to the opinion of younger family members. The colour that is auspicious for you is green and the numbers are 3 and 8.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Take care of your health

You should be cautious at the workplace today. Keep a check on your temper. A government-related work of yours may get hindered. You must also want to pay attention to your health. To ease your day choose numbers 2 and 7, along with the colour white.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Loved ones may pay a visit to your place

Your interest in religious activities will rise. You and your life partner will show understanding towards each other. Loved ones may arrive at your residence. Use the numerals 1 and 8 along with the colour red to have a brighter day.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Fun day ahead!

Your leadership skills will be highly appreciated. You will remain strong emotionally. Your dedication for your work will increase. You will enjoy this day to the fullest. For assistance, focus on the numbers 9 and 12 as well as the colour yellow.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

You will achieve your targets on time

You might come across profitable opportunities in your business. Working professionals will timely achieve their targets. You might make some significant changes at your workplace. For good fortune choose the colour cyan and numbers 10 and 11.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

You will buy something expensive

There is a possibility of discord between your family members. You might spend money on something expensive. Cervical and neck pain may trouble you today. Your kids may get attracted to the wrong activities. The numbers 10 and 11 as well as the colour cyan are there to guide you.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Quality of your business will improve

You will restart a stalled work of yours. You will be ready to help others because of your generous nature. The quality of your business is going to increase. The lucky colour for you is yellow and the lucky numbers are 9 and 12.

