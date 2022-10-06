Horoscope Today, October 6, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Thursday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, OCTOBER 6, 2022: Saggitariuses are advised not to let their ideological differences affect their personal relationships. People belonging to the Cancer zodiac sign might get a wish fulfilled. Hindered work of Virgos will gather momentum while Scorpios will be able to sort out their marital conflict. This Thursday has a lot more things stored in for you. Learn about them by taking a look below.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Students will be attentive in their studies

There can be some troubles in your love relationship. Students will be paying attention to their studies. Your social acquaintances are going to increase. The colour red as well as the numbers 1 and 8, will make your day luckier.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Control the restlessness of your mind

You should give value to your life partner. Control your mind’s uneasiness. This is a good day to pay off your debts and loans. You will live up to others’ expectations. The numbers 2 and 7, as well as the white colour, will be lucky for you.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Think carefully before taking a decision

Stomach-related issues might cause you trouble. You may lose your confidence. Most of the circumstances are likely to be unfavourable. So, be thoughtful before making any decision. The numbers that are auspicious for you are 3 and 6, and the auspicious colour is yellow.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Wish may get fulfilled

You will be very affectionate toward your life partner. A wish of yours can come true. Your friends will support you in everything. The number 4 and milky colours will bring you good fortune.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Family will conduct an auspicious event

Students will have to put more effort into their studies. Your family is going to hold an auspicious ceremony. You will have to repay the borrowed money. Your lucky colour is gold whereas the lucky number is 5.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Hindered work will gather momentum

There will be good profits in marketing-related business. A hindered work of yours is going to regain momentum. You might be under the pressure of several responsibilities. The colour green and numbers 3 and 8 are there to guide.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Mental stress will affect you

You will finish some minor household work with priority. Your professional and personal life will be affected because of mental stress. You will find it difficult to accomplish your goals with your less resources. Choose numbers 2 and 7, as well as the colour white to ease your day.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Marital conflict will resolve

You might make some big career decisions. You will purchase some expensive items. Conflict with your life partner will resolve. You will be interested in intellectual activities. The numerals 1 and 8 as well as the colour red will assist you this day.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Seek your life partner’s advice

Protect your personal relationships from your ideological differences. You may receive job offers from abroad. You should take advice from your life partner since it will be beneficial for you. Choose numbers 9 and 12 along with the colour yellow for good luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Income may rise

Young industrialists will be honoured. There is going to be harmony in your family. Your income might increase. Those working in artistic fields can achieve success. The colour cyan and numbers 10 and 11 will guide you to the correct path.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Daily routine will get disturbed

You should observe the behaviour of people around you. Your daily routine will be disturbed. Constipation and gas-related problems might worsen. For guidance, focus on the numbers 10 and 11 along with the colour cyan.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Religious activities will keep you busy

You will be feeling very energetic and active. You will be free of chronic diseases. You are going to attend a Puja and Satsang. You might spend a lot of money on food. 9 and 12 are your lucky numbers whereas yellow is your lucky colour.

