Horoscope Today, October 7, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Friday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, OCTOBER 7, 2022: People who fall under the Cancer zodiac sign will have an unpleasant family atmosphere. Leos on the other hand will be worried about the hindered business projects. For Capricorns, it is predicted that starting new work with their parent’s advice will be beneficial for them. Meanwhile, Virgos are advised to not give importance to petty issues. To know what more the stars have in store for you this Friday, read all the way through.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Success in big business deals

The circumstances are likely to remain favourable for your family. You will get back the money you lent to others. You will be successful to crack big business deals. The lucky colour for you is red whereas the lucky numbers are 1 and 8.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Remain focused on your career

Working professionals will be transferred to their desired location. You will make donations to charitable activities. You will be focused on your career. The numbers 2 and 7, as well as the colour white, will be auspicious for you on this day.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Might recover a lost belonging

Your colleagues will be helpful to you. A piece of good news will boost your morale. Some long-standing problems are predicted to be resolved. There is a possibility that you will get your lost belonging back. 3 and 6 are your lucky numbers whereas yellow is your lucky colour.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Unpleasant family atmosphere

Your family atmosphere might remain unpleasant. Performance at the office will not be satisfactory. Due to hesitation, you may find it hard to share your problems. To ease your day, choose the number 4 as well as the milky colours.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Constipation and gas-related problems

You are going to be concerned about your stalled business projects. Students will get good results in their exams. You will face constipation and gas-related problems. Golden is your favourable colour and five is your favourable number.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Don’t give importance to small issues

You will be feeling very active today. Your sweet voice will be admired by others. You should not pay attention to petty issues. Your foes may conspire against you. The colour green and numbers 3 and 8 will guide you to the correct path.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Diabetes patients need to be on guard

The revenue in import-export businesses will rise. You will get the rewards for your hard work. You may go out to shop for essential household items. The condition of diabetes patients may aggravate. For guidance, use numbers 2 and 7, as well as the colour white.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Problems in your family will resolve

You may do some experiments in your business. Family problems will sort out. Your performance at the workplace will be good. Your kids might tell you delightful news. Choose the numerals 1 and 8 along with the colour red for a brighter day.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Private sector employees may get a salary hike

You will eat delicious meals this day. The salary of private sector employees is going to increase. You are going to follow a disciplined daily routine. All your work will complete one after another. For a smoother ride, choose the numbers 9 and 12 along with the colour yellow.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Parents’ suggestion on work will benefit you

There may be some instability in your workplace. You should behave decently with everyone. Respect your elders. Starting new work with your parent’s advice will benefit you. The colour cyan and numbers 10 and 11 are there for your assistance.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

People will agree with your opinion

Some stalled trades may get completed. Construction-related work will be successful. People are going to agree with your point of view. The numbers 10 and 11 as well as the colour cyan are especially auspicious for you.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Avoid experimenting in your business

Your life partner’s behaviour may irritate you. Keep your temper under control. In business, you should avoid experimenting. You will be emotionally vulnerable. The numbers 9 and 12, and the colour yellow will bring you good fortune.

