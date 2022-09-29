Horoscope Today, September 29, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Thursday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2022: Individuals belonging to the Cancer zodiac sign will put in their best efforts to fulfil their dreams while those who have the Leo zodiac sign will be happy as their child’s career-related issue will resolve. Saggittarius will be experiencing a strong emotional bond in their love life. Well, this is not it! The universe has many more things stored for you on the special occasion of Vinayak Chaturthi. Take a glance below to know about them.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

An ideal day to resolve disputes

The day is favourable for sorting out conflicts. There are going to be profits in your family business. You will spend money on recreational activities. The colour red as well as the numbers 1 and 8, will bring good fortune to you.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

You might get a headache

Due to changes in weather conditions, you might get a headache. You will be motivated to do something big. The numbers 2 and 7, as well as the white colour, will be auspicious for you.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Challenges at work

Strangers may take advantage of you. People are likely to keep high expectations from you. You will be facing some problems at work. You should not spend money on unnecessary activities. Your favourable numbers are 3 and 6, and the favourable colour is yellow.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

You might worry about an important work

You will work hard to fulfil your dreams. Despite a hectic schedule, you will give priority to your family. Married lives will remain pleasurable. You can be concerned about some important work. To add luck to your day, use the number 4 and milky colours.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Performance will be great in all tasks

The decisions you take will be fruitful. Your child’s career-related problem will resolve and because of this, you will be happy. You will perform well in every task today. The golden colour and the number 5 are beneficial for you.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Time for some creative projects

You will be concerned about your children. Your efficiency and skills will impress others. You will be busy completing some creative projects. The colour green and numbers 3 and 8 are there to assist you.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Growth in hotel and restaurant businesses

You will be able to find a new job. There will be substantial growth in hotel and restaurant businesses. You are going to do things in which you are interested. To brighten your day, choose numbers 2 and 7, as well as the colour white.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Don’t interfere with others’ work

You should not make huge investments in the stock market since there is a chance of loss. It will not be good for you to interfere in others’ work. You can be concerned about your reputation. The numbers 1 and 8 along with the colour red will make your day easygoing.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Emotional bonding in love life will get stronger

Employees may receive a promotion. You might plan to take your life partner on a date. The emotional bonding in your love life will strengthen. The numbers 9 and 12 along with the colour yellow will guide you.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Don’t blindly trust anyone

You might experience indigestion and gas-related problems. To manage your stress and anger, you should perform meditation. Do not put too much faith in everyone. For guidance, choose the colour cyan and the numbers 10 and 11.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Your life partner will increase your morale

There will be discipline in your family atmosphere. You might get your lost belongings back. Your morale will boost because of the support of your life partner. The numbers 10 and 11 along with the colour cyan will show you light to the correct path.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Dispute with colleagues

Your close relatives can pay a visit to your place. You may get indulged in conflicts with your co-workers. You might be stressed due to an increase in family responsibility. According to the astrological chart, the numbers 9 and 12 as well as the colour yellow are especially auspicious for you.

