Horoscope Today, November 16, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Wednesday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

Enhancing understanding and harmony are some key features of this day. A task which has been stalled for days is likely to be completed. A new lead will go a long way.

LUCKY SIGN - A peacock

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

A couple of things that are stuck might start to work out. A new person on the team will bring in a good energy. A family reunion is likely to take place this weekend.

LUCKY SIGN– A yellow sofa

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

The time has come to communicate your intentions. You could be misinterpreted. Someone who trusts you can feel betrayed as well. Spending time with your children could help with your concern about them.

LUCKY SIGN– A blooming flower

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Today is a great day to connect with like-minded people. Simply reconnect and revisit. A few relatives may visit soon. Avoid the absurdities of the neighbourhood, this may not be worth your time and energy.

LUCKY SIGN– A silicon mould

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

A task which you believe is up to the mark may require your attention. An old colleague might be feeling envious of your accomplishments. Beware of any petty theft.

LUCKY SIGN– A graffiti wall

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

There might be a new understanding about some old and pending matters. A friend who’s been seeking your advice might not be actually using it. A loan repayment might become easier.

LUCKY SIGN– A black crystal

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

If you need to reach to somewhere important, you must work accordingly and use the resources. Some entertainment in the evening might be on the cards. Fitness practice might be an answer to your questions.

LUCKY SIGN– Teak wood

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

It’s the season of new friendships. You may decide to overcome your past experiences and learn to trust. Your bank work might need your attention. A land deal is likely to get signed.

LUCKY SIGN– A pearl

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Someone in the neighbourhood may prove really helpful. You might still not be ready to trust your kids with someone else, but you may need to change this attitude. There might be an urgent travel requirement for you.

LUCKY SIGN– A clear quartz

CAPRICORN : DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

You might need to promote yourself sometimes and it’s a good thing. They might be less deserving people who are moving faster than you. Try to make most of your healthy work environment. Some retail therapy might be therapeutic.

LUCKY SIGN– A black dot

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Staying practical all the time might make you irritable and you might lose touch with your real emotions. You might try to experiment with something of importance and that’s totally avoidable. Invest wisely.

LUCKY SIGN– An emerald

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You may need to maximise your efforts for an important assignment as a lot of people might be depending on it. If you are in the public dealing domain, it might be a hectic day for you. Avoid travelling long distance if possible.

LUCKY SIGN – A feather

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

