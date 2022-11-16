Horoscope Today, November 16, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Wednesday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19
Enhancing understanding and harmony are some key features of this day. A task which has been stalled for days is likely to be completed. A new lead will go a long way.
LUCKY SIGN - A peacock
TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20
A couple of things that are stuck might start to work out. A new person on the team will bring in a good energy. A family reunion is likely to take place this weekend.
LUCKY SIGN– A yellow sofa
GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21
The time has come to communicate your intentions. You could be misinterpreted. Someone who trusts you can feel betrayed as well. Spending time with your children could help with your concern about them.
LUCKY SIGN– A blooming flower
CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22
Today is a great day to connect with like-minded people. Simply reconnect and revisit. A few relatives may visit soon. Avoid the absurdities of the neighbourhood, this may not be worth your time and energy.
LUCKY SIGN– A silicon mould
LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22
A task which you believe is up to the mark may require your attention. An old colleague might be feeling envious of your accomplishments. Beware of any petty theft.
LUCKY SIGN– A graffiti wall
VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22
There might be a new understanding about some old and pending matters. A friend who’s been seeking your advice might not be actually using it. A loan repayment might become easier.
LUCKY SIGN– A black crystal
LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23
If you need to reach to somewhere important, you must work accordingly and use the resources. Some entertainment in the evening might be on the cards. Fitness practice might be an answer to your questions.
LUCKY SIGN– Teak wood
SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21
It’s the season of new friendships. You may decide to overcome your past experiences and learn to trust. Your bank work might need your attention. A land deal is likely to get signed.
LUCKY SIGN– A pearl
SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21
Someone in the neighbourhood may prove really helpful. You might still not be ready to trust your kids with someone else, but you may need to change this attitude. There might be an urgent travel requirement for you.
LUCKY SIGN– A clear quartz
CAPRICORN : DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19
You might need to promote yourself sometimes and it’s a good thing. They might be less deserving people who are moving faster than you. Try to make most of your healthy work environment. Some retail therapy might be therapeutic.
LUCKY SIGN– A black dot
AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18
Staying practical all the time might make you irritable and you might lose touch with your real emotions. You might try to experiment with something of importance and that’s totally avoidable. Invest wisely.
LUCKY SIGN– An emerald
PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20
You may need to maximise your efforts for an important assignment as a lot of people might be depending on it. If you are in the public dealing domain, it might be a hectic day for you. Avoid travelling long distance if possible.
LUCKY SIGN – A feather
(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)
Read all the Latest News here