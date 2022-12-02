Mobile Numerology Today, 2 December, 2022: Check Predictions for Number 7

NUMBER 7

The number 7 makes one move towards spirituality. 7 in itself is a complete number. There are 7 days in a week, 7 colours in a rainbow and 7 stars in Saptarishi constellation. Such people have their own identity, it makes them religious, they have an attractive personality and always leave a mark on those around them. They are helpful, very patient, sacrificing.

WHEN NO 7 APPEARS ONCE

When seven appear just once in a mobile number, it is an indicator that he learns a lot from life after loss, damage and disappointment. In spite of this, he remains calm and carries maturity in the life and let live kind of an attitude.

WHEN NO 7 APPEARS TWICE

They keep adding to the knowledge and intelligence after losing love, health and money. They become a spiritual and God fearing. They have to face a lot of deceit from others. Such people also stand for salvation, people become very analytical and resolves issues.

WHEN NO 7 APPEARS THRICE:

They face hardship in every field and mostly it’s your own people who betray them. They stay worried due to money and health, after facing numerals troubles and hot troubles in life, they develop a kind of inner strength. They live in a pain and sorrow. There will have problems in married life and it may increase problems in personal life.

WHEN NO 7 APPEARS FOUR OR MORE TIMES

The situation becomes very difficult. Health problems increase and it affects both personal and professional life. Maintaining balance becomes almost impossible after facing the crisis and making many sacrifices. They gain lot of knowledge and experience and become a good orator. They take interest in mystic science.

WHEN NO 7 IS MISSING

The number 7 is non-existent in one’s mobile number then there is no peace of mind. There is a kind of mental stress and tension. He is not close to God and may become an atheist. Lack of 7 also relates to health problem specially kidneys and may also have diabetes urinary problems etc. That explains why it is so essential to have a seven in your mobile number. This is why when this number is missing life moves at a slow pace. People with missing 7 also do not share their problems with others.

IF THE SUM TOTAL IS 7

They need to be cautious and careful about their health. It encourages them to learn and even teach others. It also moves them towards spirituality and increase faith within God. It can also direct their interest towards new technology and give success in any foreign related work. It encourages posting changes of place and travel. It can also cause uncertainty in day to day life.

