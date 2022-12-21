Numerology 2023: Check Predictions for Number 1

Number 1

People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 represents the Sun and independence. The Sun which enlightens the universe and therefore proves to be the real force that give life to your personality. It is filled with infinite energy and possesses numerous abilities. They have a lot of constructive qualities, excellent management abilities, a wealth of knowledge, and the ability to be fighters. They observe situations and act accordingly; they are particularly career-oriented in nature. They are all-rounders in every field. If they get negative, then they starting pulling down others.

Overall, the NUMBER 1 is a lucky number, but those with this number are always stubborn, strict, and dominant, which prevents them from ever truly enjoying life. They become agitated easily; however, to succeed, they must remain calm in all situations.

Prediction for 2023: Career and Money

NUMBER 1 is catching up with 50: 50 growth in career and financial status. You may encounter some challenges in achieving your goals and would settle with compromises. To succeed and achieve the desired outcomes this year, you must put in even more effort in the second half of the year.

Projects that have been in progress for a long time, can be started in the month March onwards. The outcome can be achieved after June and followed months.

Budgeting is required during whole year and caution should be taken with expenses. Avoid all unnecessary spending to keep financial health fit. Business owners should avoid investing giant and job holders to avoid taking huge liability. People might try to bring you down, but stay as patient and motivated as possible. Overall, there are only minor ups and downs, so think things through before acting.

Prediction for 2023 : Love, Relationships and Family

The year 2023 brings all the colours of happiness for love and relationships for Number 1, and therefore they should spend as much time as possible with their partners. With all things falling in place, mid of the year misunderstandings may arise and cause mental stress. Please do not draw any conclusions unless you have all of the facts.

It is easy to break relationships, but it is difficult to regain the same trust, so please know all of the facts to avoid any misunderstandings. Singles will find nice matches in the month of November and December.

STUDENTS

Students in the field of technology, science research, training, astrology and vast will do well in 2023. Students from other fields who want to work for the government may encounter challenges, but if they set a goal, they may succeed in landing a job quickly. Students preparing for competitive exams are likely to succeed if appear for the exam post half of the year.

But overall, 2023 is the best year for all the students. Students will be able to achieve whatever they will desire. Their mind is easily more concentrated, also, meditation can help a lot.

You need to be more careful and avoid bad company, which could ruin a career. You will receive support from your mentors and parents. Knowledge must be gained from every level.

NUMBER 1

REMEDY: For a prosperous 2023, people with NUMBER 1 should wear an Orange thread in the right hand wrist. Offer water to Lord Surya

LUCKY COLOURS: Yellow and saffron

LUCKY DAY: Sunday and Thursday

LUCKY NO: 1 and 9

LUCKY DIRECTION: East.

