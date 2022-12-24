Numerology 2023: Check Predictions for Number 4

NUMBER 4 (PEOPLE BORN ON 4, 13, 22, 31)

NUMBER 4 REPRESENT RAHU

People with Number 4 person are hardworking with their goals and targets in their priority always. They think beyond what other people think. Since they are focused, they always keep their eyes on the future and never consider the past. They are honest in love but finds it difficult to receive love in return.

2023 for Number 4: It is a mix of challenges and achievement. They will devote more time in charity as well as business. Owners of number 4 will learn many new things in 2023 and would be able to throw great impression on crowd.

CAREER AND MONEY

2023 for number 4 predicts that it’s a year of prosperity and financial gains. Just use your sixth sense before taking major decisions and rest all fall its place. Special luck plays for those working scientific and research field.

Business of manufacturing steel, cement, coal, bricks and other hardware, import exports teaches to heat level due to wide connections and bright fortune. If you are wanting to set up an office in abroad or relocate job in abroad, its a favourable year. Performance appraisal and high incentives are also anticipated. Overall, 2023 is far superior in terms of money and growth for you. Savings may be reduced by the end of 2023, but you will have more quality time in 2023.

LOVE, RELATIONSHIPS AND MARRIAGE

The year 2023 keeps you busy all through, thereby giving less time to spend with loved partner. Now this will lead to more of misunderstandings and challenges in communication. Married couples enjoy support of each other.

You will also resolve all past relationship issues and begin a new ones. It’s a more loving year for married couples than unmarried. Overall 2023 for number 4 is that there are no major issues, and 2023 will favour love and marriage.

Social life will be largely impressive as people will appreciate your new research in this area and will like your innovative ideas. You will make valuable international connections. Your move in a family business or family issues won’t be accepted quickly, which could lead to frustration and you won’t be able to express your opinions in front of your family.

2023 purely demands to remain calm and patient in family related issue to reduce your frustration levels. Overall, 2023, is a year of making money and enjoy social status.

REMEDY FOR THE YEAR

Feed animals specially on Saturdays Chant Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha mantra in the morning Keep a silver coin of square or rectangular shape in your wallet Keep your surrounding clean and green Avoid leather products Please avoid Non-veg and Liquor

DONATE: Green leafy vegetables to cattle

LUCKY COLOUR: Blue and grey

LUCKY NUMBERS: 5 and 6

LUCKY DIRECTION: North and South West

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday and Friday.

