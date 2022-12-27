Numerology 2023: Check Predictions for Number 7

NUMBER 7 (PEOPLE BORN ON 7, 16, AND 25)

NUMBER 7 REPRESENTS KETU

People with numerology 7 are retrospective and researchers. They are sharp and knowledgeable who likes to keep most things secret until they get the final results. Most scientists, sportsperson, techies, actors and research analysts are born with the birth number 7. They maintain silence while keeping a close eye on the people because they are good observers.

They are generally introvert and prefers a small group of people. They have immense attraction in the still avoid social events or large parties. They become more attracted to the opposite gender as the other partner is always eager to learn more about them.

The year 2023 completes with great success year for number 7 people, especially those in the science, acting, relating to medical and research fields. Students who want to study abroad will be able to use their luck as well. As a result, the number 7 people will have a lucky year in 2023.

The year 2023 totals to 7 which calls for long time to spend with family and love partners. It could be a goal achievement year provided you write your goal on a paper with red pen.

CAREER AND MONEY

The year 2023 for number 7, will be full of money opportunities, victory in financial matters. People with the background of medicines, medical science or surgery, research fields, IT, defence, politics, sports, grocery and real estate will increase their profit and account balance to large amount.

This year will be very successful for anyone looking to start a business overseas or deal with a significant export business. Moreover, this year will be very successful for analysts, especially those looking to gain a deeper understanding of the spiritual and healing realms. This year will bring you a lot of names and fame.

For job holders, it’s a year to associate with a small or medical level company. Sharing emotions and finances with boss or counterparts, should be prohibited. If you are employed, your only advice is to maintain your composure, stay silent, and only speak after careful consideration. Accolades and promotion in profile is anticipated.

LOVE, RELATIONSHIP, AND MARRIAGE

Building trust as well as gaining trust, both will be challenging this year, especially in love life. You should spend quality time and maintain respect for the partner. You should make an effort to maintain a healthy work-life balance because problems or distractions in your home life may result from an improper balance between your personal and professional lives. Avoid silence and encourage conversation else relations could go apart.

You are also suggested to explain the circumstances to your partners because doing so will benefit. If you are married, your partner will provide sufficient but demands respect in return, so remember to maintain that. Please appreciate each other as much as possible and recognize your spouse’s love and care. Finally, careful and mature communication is required in 2023 to avoid frustration and move things in the right.

There will be more traveling, a busy work life, and less time spent with family, which will cause an arrow of frustration. You should share about your busy work life to spouse else trouble arises when you fail to inform your family of your current situation. You will definitely have a great social life in 2023, give a lot of money to charity, and your relationships will grow stronger. All will be advantageous in the future. The overall year 2023 is to take care of your family for a prosperous year in 2023.

REMEDY FOR THE YEAR 2023

Offer milk and curd abhishek to Lord Shiva all Mondays Offer milk to banana or peepal tree Keep a rudraksh in your bag always Keep a copper or bronze digit 7 with you always Chant Mahamrityunjay mantra at least 11 times in the morning Please avoid non-veg, liquor, tobacco, betting and animal skin products.

LUCKY COLOR- Yellow and brown

LUCKY NUMBERS- 7

LUCKY DIRECTION- South and South-West

LUCKY DAY- Monday and Tuesday.

