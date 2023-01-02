Numerology Today, 02 January, 2023: Check Predictions for Monday Here

FOR FRIENDS AND SOCIAL CIRCLE

If you want to be surrounded by friends then you should have the numbers 1, 9, 3 and 6 in the date of birth directly or indirectly and could have the harmonious relationship.

The number 1 is a number for expression and communication. You cannot have friends if you are unable to convey your feelings to other person. Effective communication is very important not only for building relationships, but also for survival of the relationship during the testing times.

The number 3 is the number which keeps relatives intact, it gives the balanced approach.

6 is the number required for long lasting relationship. The number 6 is needed for affection. It makes you a magnetic, adorable and entertaining person whose company is enjoyed by everyone. If somebody does not share harmonious relationship with his near and dear ones, then he should keep a watch about the number 2 in his date of birth. It makes him helpful and friendly, it makes him straight forward in his dealings which is the basic thing for healthy relationship. The number 2 imparts patience in him.

Number 3 enables to get and give respect to all the people. People prefer to be in the company of number 3. The number 3 is naturally related to social activities. It imparts wisdom, Intelligence and strength which are the building block of any relationship.

The numbers 6 makes him take care of his parents and all the people around him. 6 influence the ability to carry out the task and add the magnetic element to his personality which creates administration admiration to him

LUCKY COLOURS: Blue and pink

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Food to poor

Keep a round shaped silver coin in your bag always

