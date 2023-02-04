Numerology Today, 04 February , 2023: Check Predictions for Saturday Here

NUMBER 1

Place yellow flowers in the north side of your workplace. The time is to use the strength of your personality. A great day to make long term investment in commercial property. Business of tools, machines, travel agencies, furniture, books, medicines, glamour and garments will see smooth returns. Politicians and pilots to acquire leadership with best results. Children will see appreciation from teachers or coaches.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue and yellow

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO: 1

DONATION: Saffron sweets to beggars

NUMBER 2

Start thinking rational and dissolve emotions. People will try to suppress your feelings and ambitions. You will meet someone who can hurt your respect, so be careful. Females should ignore partners meticulous nature. This is day to use your past relations to crack government contracts. Export-import business will see new heights.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: White sweets in temple

NUMBER 3

Your intuition and past homework will help you to form excellent relationship with friends and family. Best day to display acting talent and skill for actors. Public figures will be able to impress through speech. All the decisions taken today will turn in your favour specially for musicians or writers. Investments made today will have high returns. Those in love must exchange their feelings open hearted. Don’t forget to chant your guru’s name and wear chandan on forehead before starting your day.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange and blue

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 1

DONATIONS: Tulsi ji plant to female helper.

NUMBER 4

Keep your body and surrounding neat and clean. Manufacturers and farmers to hold the discussion of buying asset. It’s a favourable day to travel especially for those in politics and entertainment industry. Medical, software, handicrafts and metal sector will see positive changes. Students to work hard on strategy to attain goal. Marketing guys are likely to hit their month end targets. Follow vegetarianism and meditation.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Saturday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATIONS: A broom to domestic helper

NUMBER 5

New recruitment is quite possible. Your feelings and actions shows how ambitious and hardworking you are, therfore you will be able to touch the Sky. Personal life is blooming with romance and commitment. An old friend or relative will be knocking soon for help and you must extend your support. Designers, brokers, property dealers, bankers, sportsperson and political leaders to enjoy special luck. Fast movement is favourable for those in sales, and especially in sports. Students academics will upto the mark.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATIONS: Must donate curd to poor

NUMBER 6

Remember that you can be misused by your surrounding company today, so learn to ignore what other’s are offering today. A great day to spend time with children. If waiting for Visa, then the wait will continue. Those who are looking for new home or new job will be able to choose a nice option. Actors and mediaperson to enjoy success. But post half you will feel more relaxed and satisfied because by then all your doubts towards life will be clear.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

Donation: Cosmetics to a female

NUMBER 7

Young politicians, administrative officers, defence, lawyers, scientists, farmers, distributors and CAs to take a leap in career. Blessings of your elders will help you succeed in sports and academic. Relationship will bloom and opposite gender will accelerate luck for you today. Must read and chant guru mantra. Soft speech is the key to win all game today. A beautiful day for politicians as well to attend public meetings and impress party seniors. Females to enjoy luck in stock market.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 7

DONATION: Donate raw Turmeric in temple

NUMBER 8

Stop being impulsive in decisions and monetary benefits are guaranteed. It’s all your past positive karmas that is helping to create goodwill. With the help of wide social network, you will be rewarded with success by the end of the day. You will spend more time in acquiring knowledge of higher level. Doctors will receive accolades while delivering seminars. Public figures will receive more popularity by evening.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Red fruits to a beggar

NUMBER 9

Your indifferent personality continues to charm the crowd. Stock brokers, jewellers, educationists, actors, singers, dancers, painters, writers, property dealers and doctors will receive special recognition or appraisal. People in love should be careful of mediators and their intentions. A beautiful day to approach for promotions, giving interviews or auditions and filing for government orders. Sportsperson and students should take a step forward in documentation as its an awesome day . Actors, CA, teachers, sportsperson and hotelier to enjoy massive luck.

MASTER COLOUR: Red and Orange

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 9

Donation: Clothes to poor.

Read all the Latest News here