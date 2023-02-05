Numerology Today, 05 February, 2023: Check Predictions for Sunday Here

NUMBER 1

It’s a day to listen to your heart and follow your passion. You will be succeeded in matches and competitive exams, but restrain from betting or stock market .You are confident and independent to establish brand through your uniqueness and hold high position in job.

Singles will struggle in finding love. Spouse will be impressed and will support you. A beautiful day to smile as you will receive accolades, proposal, rewards or support from loved ones. People from acting, solar energy, artwork, cosmetics, agriculture and property will top the market today.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO.: 1 and 5

DONATIONS: Bananas to poor.

NUMBER 2

Your luck works immensely in proffessional life, but keep an eye on third person in personal relationships. Females should use this day to apply for new job or business. Women can invest in business today. Children will enjoy their self confidence and charm in their performance.

Parents will feel proud of the academic and sports performance of their children. High romance will strengthen the relationship of couples but keep away from crowd and parties. Wearing sea green in important interviews will bring high luck. Spend time with elders to seek help in future. Mediaperson, politicians, designer, doctors and actors to enjoy special success.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 2 and 6

DONATIONS: Coconut in temple

NUMBER 3

Offer sugar water to banana tree to awaken planer Jupiter or Guru. All is falling at its place no matter how much your enemies pulls you down. Go out for dinner today. Creative people like artist will have best time for investment and returns. Thinking of opening a venture can be successfully done today. Sportsperson, stock brokers, airline employees, defence employees, educationists, hoteliers, musicians and politicians to have promotions and publicity. Businessmen to meet clients post lunch.

MASTER COLOUR: Brown

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO.: 3 and 1

DONATIONS: Wheat in ashrams.

NUMBER 4

Pending or delayed assignments will be completed today. Keep financial and marketing strategies in action and enjoy returns. Though, the day seems exhaustive, the results will be seen turning in your favour right from morning. Youngsters to share love feelings and avoid distrustrusting friendship or relationships. Avoid non-vegetarian or liquor.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9

DONATIONS: Green grains to poors

NUMBER 5

Utilize the time to spend in travelling, enjoying , shopping, party or celebration. You need to remember in order to have enhanced growth in career, stop wasting time and use maximum resources. A day to enjoy relationships, touring, taking risk, buying property, playing matches and attending competition. You will go for a short journey today with all luxury. Meeting a special person is highly predictable. A day to go for approval of promotion. Singles can find a right match today.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Green plants to children.

NUMBER 6

People will take advantage of your attractive persona in auditions and interviews. Avoid getting emotional as you are just taken for granted. Higher studies, new house, job, new relations, money gains, travel and party will come your way today. Commitments are too high, but you will enjoy them. All the targets will be achieved and you will create your identity like a star.

Politicians, sportsperson, brokers, retail, hotelier and students to hit goals and hold victory in field. Homemakers and teachers to feel respected and affectionated their family. Government officers to enjoy new profile and promotion. Property deals will be handled easily. Awaited marriage proposals like to materialize today.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6 and 2

DONATIONS: Blue pencils or pen to children.

NUMBER 7

It’s a money making day from old pending sources. Start your day with changing Guru name and respecting ancestors. Males might struggle in business, but females will see growth. Trust is the only factor to calculate today, so analyse your speech before delivering. Remember to avoid work from home and donate yellow pulses for best results. Smal brands will benefit more than giants. Lawyers and software guys must avoid working from home and step out to office.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange and green

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 7

DONATIONS: Stationery to orphans

NUMBER 8

Constant working towards goal acomplises achievements as the success is near now. Self confidence and hard work done is the key to help you come out of any difficulty today. It’s a beautiful day to do charity to cattles. Love relations will have a happy moment to relish between couples. Doctors, builders, theatre artists, pharmacist, engineers and manufacturers to receive monetary benefits. It’s best day to buy machinery, inventory, furniture,invest in buying metal or land. Physical fitness might suffer due to buzy day, so spend some time with greenery today.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Mustard oil in orphanage

NUMBER 9

Meditate and heal in the morning will resolve your personal domestic issues. Fame, luxury, opportunity, stability and properity all together makes an excellent day for people who makes mass communication, be it actors, singers, designers, politicians, doctors, writers, historians or mediaperson. An ideal day to make business investments in metal, like gold and land. Sunday can be favorable for youngsters to impress their partners. A recommended day to enjoy hoteling, attending an event, hosting a party, shop jewellery, counseling or playing sports.

MASTER COLOUR: Brown

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9 and 6

DONATIONS: Tomatoes to poor.

