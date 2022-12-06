Numerology Today, 06 December, 2022: Check Predictions for Tuesday Here

NUMBER 1

Your self confidence will remain high if you keep some raw turmeric in your bag always. You will meet an old friend who can help you to resolve legal or official issues through his strong family connections. Actors to receive an offer that they must accept. Avoid using leather products to enhance attraction.

MASTER COLOUR: Peach

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATIONS: Wheat in ashrams

NUMBER 2

Maintain flexibility. It’s a romantic day to turn your feelings into reality. Business commitments will be fulfilled smoothly. Time to get into partnership with big company. Avoid any impulsive decision related to children and belongings. Politicians must be careful while signing papers or forming coalitions today.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2 and 6

DONATIONS: White Rice to poor

ALSO READ: December 2022 Important Days and Public Holidays: (National and International) Dates List

NUMBER 3

If possible, plant and offer sugar water to banana tree. People from art background should pick all new opportunities today. A new relationship is also likely to meet your way. Luck will favour you, but don’t misuse freedom while you are with friends. Designers, housewives, politicians, teachers, dancers, sportsman, actors, artist, hotelier and writers likely to have special announcement for career growth.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange and pink

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 1

DONATIONS: Raw turmeric to needy

NUMBER 4

Serve water to cattle or street animals always. Current plans needs to be subside. Donating of green grains will be magical returns. Those in business like construction, machinery, metals, software and brokers must avoid signing agreement today. Excellent love life and also beautiful experience of being proud parents. Stop investing in bulk for a day.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATIONS: Broom to domestic helpers

NUMBER 5

Keep a crystal Lotus on office table to gain the pure energy of planet Mercury. Perform rituals of Lord Ganesha today and chant his mantra. A day to receive rewards and recognition of your performance. Make investments in stocks as money benefits will be knocking soon. Sportsman and travelers to have the best outcome. Wear Green to enhance luck in meetings. Must go to propose your love as life offers gifts of your choice today.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATIONS: Sugar in orphanage

ALSO READ: List of Important Birthdays in December 2022

NUMBER 6

Females should apply kumkum today to stay away from negative energy. Housewives can host an event as they are likely to attain lot of success today. Feeling of romance and promises will rule your mind today. Nothing can bring you peace but yourself. Remember not to take too many responsibilities on your shoulder as you can’t make all happy.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue and pink

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Sugar curd to poor

NUMBER 7

Avoid wearing dark colours today. Your partner will help you in all the matters today. The day seems aimless. Please avoid discussion with boss at work place. Relationship will strengthen due to confusion. A great day for those working in government tenders, real estate, schools, interiors, grains. Business relations will be healthy as long as you don’t argue, so please avoid that.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 7

DONATIONS: Yellow piece of cloth

NUMBER 8

A happy outgoing day for couples to spend time together. Your hard work of past will be repaid soon now. Time to share your feelings. Transactions in business will be delayed but successful post lunch. Agreements or interviews must be attended. Spending time with green plants is must today. Please avoid travel today. One of the best combinations today to increase romance in love relations.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Green grains to cattle

NUMBER 9

Females need to adopt some form of exercise to keep a cool. Your social circle and family circle seems supportive today. Day full of achievements and appraisal for people in creative art. A beautiful day to approach partner as a great reply is waiting. Actors to gain high success. Must wear red to start the day.

MASTER COLOUR: Pink

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: A sapling to children

Read all the Latest News here