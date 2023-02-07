Numerology Today, 07 February, 2023: Significance and Meaning of Alphabet W

ALPHABET W

People whose name begin with this alphabet are hardworking. They are well prepared to take risk and actively seek dangers like scuba diving, para jumping, motor racing, long jumps and high jumps. They are humble but very active. They do not hesitate to undertake the most difficult jobs. They can work for days and nights constantly without break.

Their dedication towards there ambition or objectives leads them to grow higher and higher and finally attain and full fill their dreams.

Worries and sorrows are predicted in old age, till then they live the life which is full of assignments and promises. Due to their busy routine they receive complaints from their family members and struggle to give time to their people. They need to learn the fact that prosperity is more important than ambition or passion.

They generally are generous in nature and truly patriot. They are community helpers as well as spiritual. These people learn ultimately from their mistakes therefore making them self learners.

They need to be very careful in making investment in properties or stock. They are also found to be over trustworthy to others which can lead to fall in trap. Males with this name should choose professionals like manufacturing, engineering events, marketing, brokerage and sports. Female should apply their luck in glamour or media field

LUCKY COLOURS: Green and white

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

REMEDY

Donate milk to cattles or in aashrams. Perform Lord Ganesha Pooja all Wednesdays. Offer sugar water to banana tree. Avoid wearing leather belt watch, instead choose a jetslluc belt. Wear a panch mukhi Rudraksh mala. Avoid non-vegetarian food, liquor, tobacco and leather.

