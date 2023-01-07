Numerology Today, 07 January, 2023: Check Predictions for Saturday Here

NUMBER 1

Contribute like a leader of the group rather than just playing a part of it. All the decisions taken will be positive and best, just meditate before you take an action. Actors and public speakers to face growth in work. Teachers, doctors, metal manufacturers, financers and lawyers receives some offer and must accept it. Avoid using leather products to enhance attraction.

MASTER COLOUR: Yellow

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 7

DONATE: Raw turmeric in temple.

NUMBER 2

Female should win the heart through soft speech and cook something white today. They should also stay away from unnecessary drama or family issues. Your intuition will support you. A romantic day full of emotions, but put down the stubbornness and share your dreams. Politicians, media person, farmers, bankers and medical guys must be careful while signing buying property.

MASTER COLOUR: Off white

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2 and 6

DONATE: Curd rice to poor.

NUMBER 3

Keep some turmeric powder in the Tulsi ji plant before watering it to gain the best pure energy of planet Jupiter. Mass speakers and media industry will have the best of its time. Your charm and attraction continues to lead the team and attain success. Artists of theater must start new beginning at workplace. Luck will favour but remember don’t share financial matters today while you are with friends. Musicians, designers, students, news anchors, politicians, actors, artist, housewives, hotelier and writers likely to have special announcement for career growth.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange and Violet

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 1

DONATE: Brown rice to needy.

NUMBER 4

Chant Rahu mantra and keep your surroundings clean so as to fetch positive air of planet Rahu. It’s a money making day with all the major decisions falling at right place. Current plans needs to be reviewed. You will complete all assignments perfectly but should also take out some “me time" for yourself. Donating of grains will be magical in returns. Business like construction, machinery, metals, software and brokers must avoid signing agreement today. Parents of sportsperson will be proud and excited.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATE: Grains or blankets to poor.

NUMBER 5

Remember your all demands will be fulfilled provided you maintain your boundaries. All the targets will be achieved with ease and speed. You will win today through kind of luck playing in the first half of the day. A day to receive rewards and recognition for your performance. A day to make asset investments as money benefits will be knocking soon. Sportsperson, anchors, jewellers, students and travellers to have the best outcome. Wear green to enhance luck in meetings. Must go to propose your love as life offers gifts of your choice today.

MASTER COLOUR: Green and peach

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATE: Coconut in temple.

NUMBER 6

Wear gold or diamond jewellery instead of artificial. People in surroundings will suspect your honesty, so be practical and at times diplomatic. You will be active and finish many tasks together. Feeling of romance and sacrifices will rule your mind today, but need to beware of cheating. You will the ruler of other’s heart and will be highly respected. Remember not to take too many domestic responsibilities on your shoulder as you can’t make all happy. Hotelier, travellers, jewellers, actors, jockeys and doctors to go for displaying their skills as the day turns lucky for them. Take the guidance of parents in academics for future as it be favorable to their life.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Silver coin in temple.

NUMBER 7

Avoid indulgence and wearing dark coloured clothes for today. The day will experience either high profit or high loss, just take the blessings of elders and guru and enjoy the best of profit. Your leadership and analytical skill is your assets of personality. The day seems applying knowledge and wisdom involving money decisions.

It’s a great day for those working in healing, courts, stationery theatre, technology, government tenders, real estate, schools, interiors and grains. Business relations will be healthy as long as you don’t stay in partnership.

MASTER COLOUR: Yellow and orange

LUCKY DAY: Monday and Thursday

LUCKY NO: 7

DONATE: Sunflower oil to poor.

NUMBER 8

You are a best combination of karma and returns based on those karmas, so distribute salty food today to attain high level of positive rewards and justify your number 8. Leave the rigidity of your thoughts and accept the opportunity as it seems excellent. Remember to use soft speech with staff members.

Time to take care of belongings and follow spiritual path. Transactions in business will be successful, but post lunch. Family functions, presentations, government agreements or interviews must be attended. Spending time with family is must today. One of the best combinations today to fetch the blessings of Lord Shiva and Lord Shani to bring prosperity.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue and Creme

LUCKY DAY: Friday and Thursday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Green grains to cattle.

NUMBER 9

Place a Red coloured bulb in South wall. A day to attain power, money, recognition, luxury and popularity. People from acting, media, anchoring, sport, construction, medical, politics and glamour industry will see new heights. Day full of achievements returns for people in education or creative art. A beautiful day to approach family connections to enhance business or job as a great reply is waiting. Must eat pomegranate to start the day with positivity.

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9 and 6

DONATE: Red coloured grains to poor.

