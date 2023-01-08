Numerology Today, 08 January, 2023: If You Wish to Work or Settle Abroad

NUMEROLOGY TODAY, 08 JANUARY, 2023: For some or the other reason, if a person is unable to get visa to other country but he wishes to work or settle abroad or not getting enough opportunity to travel, then he should find the placement of digits 9, 5 and 1 in his date of birth which should appear directly or indirectly.

NUMBER 9

The number 9 stands for intelligence and takes him towards success because of strong will power. It gives fighter tendency, tendency to make dream true, it makes him resourceful and excellent in organisation.

NUMBER 5

The number 5 indicates balance. This number helps in gaining the trust of others. It gives the feeling of freedom and make him inspirational factor in the life of others. It gives the qualities needed to work in a team. It is the number for flow and imparts the liking towards travel. The number 5 gives the interest to see all the places across the word.

NUMBER 1

Number 1 is essential for effective communication. You can convey your thoughts only if you are fine at expressing . The number 1 gives determination to get success in life. All these numbers combine together to make your dream in the real world true to settle down in the desired place across the globe. In absence of these numbers you struggle to move out of the native nation and work. You will have to accept the fact that abroad is just a place to visit for you and not for the professional work

But in numerological science, the best remedy for foreign travel is to include numbers 9, 5 and 1 in the mobile series. This will help in fetching the vibrations and therefore energies of these digits and planets which is required for journey to abroad

DONATIONS: Green leafy vegetables to cattle.

Perform rounds and chanting of Lord Balaji

