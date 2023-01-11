Numerology Today, 11 January, 2023: Check Predictions for Wednesday Here

NUMBER 1

A combination of numbers together today builds emotional stability, mass communication, expression, skills, facing competition or preparing for interview, but remember to take support of others in executing plans. Today you will enjoy all kind of reward. You will also gain fame or achieve target in the company so much that others will be jealous of you. In order to avoid negative effects, you must chant and offer milk water to Lord Moon in the evening. Take the leadership position in work and enjoy the charm.

MASTER COLOUR: Off White and blue

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO: 2

DONATE: Sunflower oil to poor today

NUMBER 2

Include white meal for lunch today. Take a milk water bath and start your day. It’s a best day to enter into contract, agreements, and tenders, getting into partnerships or organizing events. Don’t dominate partners as it will create distance in future. Wearing white is magical today. Special rituals for Lord Moon to be performed. Business of medical products, diamond, rubber, sports products, liquids, books, stationery and schools will gain money and success.

MASTER COLOUR: White and sky blue

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2

DONATE: Milk to beggars or cattle

NUMBER 3

It’s a day to take knowledge from surroundings and pay back. Forget all the past disputes and speak your heart to make the best of the day. It’s a great day to socialize and impress your friends. A talent display time if you are into teaching, singing, accounting, dancing, cooking, designing, acting or auditing. Students from indoor games, finance and government exams can score high marks today.

MASTER COLOUR: Peach

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 9

DONATE: Chandan or Sandalwood in temple

NUMBER 4

The first half of the day seems aimless but post half have quick movement and luck starts working. Client’s presentations will be awesome and appreciated. Most of the time should be spent in counselling and marketing. If dealing with machines, construction, counselling, acting or media then be careful in written communication. Personal relationships will also be normal without confusion. Eating saffron sweets and citrus is must to keep healthy mind and spend some time in green surroundings to bring prosperity.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATE: Food to poor or animals

NUMBER 5

A fortunate day to spend in making money or new friends. Your bold attitude allows to take risk which proves right and lucky for you. Investment plans will be profitable. Wearing aqua and white will help in interviews or meetings. Plan to travel and enjoy. Property related decisions seems perfect today. Travel lovers can explore long drives. Discipline in food and drinks is a must today. You should remember to be soft and accommodative with peers at work as will it be helpful in future.

MASTER COLOUR: Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATE: Green vegetables to orphans

NUMBER 6

Your charisma continues to impress all therefore go for interview for higher profile. A day spend in luxury, explore opportunities, fulfilling promises and propose partner. A beautiful day with happiness and prosperity to thank God. You will feel blessed to have support of family, friends and colleagues. Actors, doctors training, export import, clothes, real estate and luxury items related business will enjoy special luck. A fine day to buy vehicles, house, machinery, or Jewellery. Stock market investment will be favourable. Romantic date in evening will bring dreams full of happiness.

MASTER COLOUR Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Curd to poor

NUMBER 7

It’s a day of auditing and reviewing. Rational decisions taken today will reduce liabilities in business. The day demands no compromises or sacrifices with the partner or clients. You will be fortune if dealing into export import, stick market, travel agency, media agency and acting. Try to accept the suggestions of opposite gender as they will benefit you. Taking advice of CA will help in managing accounts right way. Marriage proposals to materialize. Visiting Lord Ganesha temple and performing abhishek will strengthen planet Neptune required for success.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea green

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 7

DONATE: Yellow grains to cattle or in ashrams

NUMBER 8

Include citrus in your diet today. It’s a fast moving day especially for people in sales or stock market, medical, politics and betting. Rational thinking and soft speech is the key to reach success today. Legal cases will be resolved using the power of money and contacts. However communication is the key today to crack business deals. Family connections will work more here. Students trying for abroad must pay high fees today as it will help them fulfilling their dreams. You will be busy all day in executing plans, balancing between money and satisfaction. Charity for cattle is must today.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Saturday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Footwear to needy

NUMBER 9

You need to prove your loyalty to at work today and demonstrate your reliability before your partner or close friends. Mutual trust is the key to success for the day. People in love to go forward and propose their partner. Business relations, contracts signing documents, hosting events or a surgery and deals will be delayed due to poor timing. People in politics, liquids, medicines, designing, media, finance or education industry will succeed. People in love to speak and end disputes. Parents of sportsperson will be proud of their children.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATE: Red handkerchief to domestic helper.

