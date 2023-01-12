Numerology Today, 12 January, 2023: Check Predictions for Thursday Here

NUMBER 1

Keep distance with arguments and save your self-respect. More than buying a property, it’s the time to sell an asset. Business of solar, chemicals, cosmetics, gold jewellery, schools construction goods, electronics, agriculture and books will yield high profits. You should finish important assignments before sunset today.

MASTER COLOUR: Peach

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO: 1

DONATE: Wheat in Ashram

NUMBER 2

Keep some milk in moonlight and drink Legal issues to take complex shape down be. Females and students should attend public platforms and fetch popularity. Export-import business, traveling, airlines, sports, retail, medical and politicians will receive growth and development.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2

DONATE: Milk or oil in temple

NUMBER 3

Your leadership will be appreciated. People surrounding you are jealous of your skills and the best remedy is to take milk water bath in the evening. Promotion or appraisal at workplace will welcome you. People will be impressed by your knowledge as well as speech. All the decisions takem today will turn in favour specially for those who are educationist, musicians, bankers or writers.

Investments made today will have high returns. Those in love must exchange their feelings open hearted. Government officers to enjoy great luck in all dealings. Don’t forget to chant your guru’s name and wear chandan on forehead before starting your day.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 1

DONATE: Yellow pen or pencil to children

NUMBER 4

Success is near now due to the impression you have in your bosses. It’s a best day to travel especially for those in sports, politics and entertainment industry. Construction or stock market business will face growth and movement but media, metal, medical and agriculture sector will new opportunity. Students and marketing guys are likely to hit their month end targets. Avoid having non-vegetarian today.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Saturday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATE: Clothes to a beggar is must

NUMBER 5

A day to receive recognition and benefits of present performance. An old friend or relative will come for help, you must take that support. Bankers, sportsperson, actors and politicians to enjoy special luck. Fast movement is favourable for those in sales and especially in sports. Students will also enjoy their academic achievements today.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATE: Green leafy vegetables

NUMBER 6

An ideal day to exchange attend family functions, getting engaged, express love feelings, go for travel, represent skills, give presentations, face mass media and celebrate victory. A great day to spend time with children and spouse. If waiting for Visa, then must follow up. Those who are looking for property to set up new factory will be able to finalize an option. Actors and media guys to enjoy success.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: White sweets to poor

NUMBER 7

You are a great judge of your actions. You will work hard and therefore victory is in your hands. Take risk in business. Your wisdom and analysis is demanded to play in law suits. Victory in sports and academic all possible as a part of your shinning time. Relationship will bloom and opposite gender will accelerate luck for you today. Must read and chant guru mantra to. A beautiful day for politicians but soft speech will play a key. Remember to take the blessings of parents and provide your services to them.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 7

DONATE: Wheat in ashrams

NUMBER 8

Wisdom and punctuality will play a vital role today wherever hard work is demanded. The bigger is the brand, the higher is the success. With the help of your goodwill, you will be rewarded by the end of the day especially if you are a manufacturer. You will spend more time in acquiring knowledge of higher level. Doctors will receive accolades while delivering services. Public figures will attain monetary benefits by evening. Avoid making commitments for family gatherings as seems no time.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Watermelon to poor

NUMBER 9

Females can become an icon of the family with help if their creativity in food. The day is full of applauds and growth. Also sudden growth or success is anticipated. A beautiful day to approach for government orders. Sportsperson and students should take a step forward to grab opportunities as it’s an awesome day. Chefs, female actors, singers, CA, teachers, sportsman and hotelier to enjoy massive luck.

MASTER COLOUR: Red and Orange

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 9

DONATE: Cosmetics to female.

