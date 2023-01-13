Numerology Today, 13 January, 2023: Check Predictions for Friday Here

NUMBER 1

Wear yellow and place yellow articles flowers In the North side of your workplace. There is a movement which will favour your fortune. A day to buy machines, but sell other assets.Sportsperson to wait for selection and achievements. Business of tools, machines, travel agencies, furniture, books, medicines, glamour and garments will see smooth returns. Politicians and pilots to acquire leadership with best results. Children to take care of time table.

MASTER COLOUR: Yellow and orange

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO: 1

DONATIONS: Saffron sweets to beggars

NUMBER 2

Need to think more of self needs. People will try to suppress your feelings. Females should ignore partners meticulous nature. This is day to use your past relations to crack government contracts. Export Import business and politicians will see new heights.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: White sweets in temple

NUMBER 3

Your intuition works special today to form excellent relations with friends and family. The best day to display your acting talent for actors. Recruitment at workplace will welcome you. Public figures will be able to impress through speech. All the decisions take today will turn in favour specially for those who are musicians or writers. Investments made today will have high returns. Those in love must exchange their feelings open hearted. Government officers should to be careful of surroundings. Don’t forget to chant your guru’s name and wear chandan on forehead before starting your day.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange and brown

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 1

DONATIONS: Tulsi ji plant to female helper

NUMBER 4

Include green citrus in your diet. Your energy will be high today and focusing in a single directions will give best output. Manufacturers and farmers to hold the decision of buying asset. It’s a favourable day to travel especially for those in politics and entertainment industry. Medical, software, handicrafts, metal sector will see positive changes. Marketing guys are likely to hit their month end targets. Follow vegetarianism and meditation.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Saturday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATIONS: Broom to domestic helper

NUMBER 5

You need to balance your speech and action today to avoid failure. Personal life is blooming with romance and commitmets. A day to receive recognition and benefits of part performance. Painters, designers, brokers, property dealers, bankers, sportsperson and political leaders to enjoy special luck. Fast movement is favourable for those in sales and especially in sports. Students acedemics will upto the mark.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATIONS: Curd to poor

NUMBER 6

Avoid being misunderstood and mis guided by others. Use your wisdom and learn to ignore what other’s are offering today. A great day to spend time with children. If looking for visa, then the wait is still on. Those who are looking for new home or new job will be able to choose a nice option. Actors and media guys to enjoy success. But post half, you will feel more relaxed and satisfied because by then all your doubts towards life will be clear.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Cosmetics to a female

NUMBER 7

Young politicians, sdministrative officers, defence, lawyers, scientists, farmers, distributors and CAs to take a leap in career. Take blessings of your elders for victory in sports and academic. Relationship will bloom and opposite gender will accelerate luck for you today. Must read and chant guru mantra. Soft speech is the key to win all game today. A beautiful day for politicians as well to attend public meetings and impress party seniors. Females to enjoy luck in stock market.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 7

DONATIONS: Raw turmeric in temple

NUMBER 8

Delay is possible in business deals but soon the profit is guaranteed. It’s all your past positive karmas that is helping to creat goodwill. With the help of wide social network, you will be rewarded with success by the end of the day. You will spend more time in acquiring knowledge of higher level. Doctors will receive accolades while delivering seminars. Public figures will receive more popularity by evening.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Red fruits to a beggar

NUMBER 9

Astrologers, scientists, geologists, cricketres, athletes goldsmith, educationists, actors, singers, dancers, painters, writers, property dealers and doctors will receive special recognition or appraisal. People in love should be careful of mediators and their intentions. The day is full of applauds and growth. Also sudden money is anticipated. A beautiful day to approach for promotions, giving interviews or auditions and filing for government orders. Actors, CA, teachers, sportsperson and hotelier to enjoy massive luck.

MASTER COLOUR: Red and Orange

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 9

DONATIONS: Clothes to poor.

Read all the Latest News here