Numerology Today, 16 November, 2022: Check Predictions for Wednesday Here

NUMBER 1: People born on 1st, 20th, 19th and 28th

There are personality clashes with partner but it’s a magical day if you meditate. The day should be spent in take healing sessions, sign government contracts, attending presentations sponsor events and play tournaments. You should extend your support to friends or relatives to resolve legal or official issues through your strong background. Please avoid using leather products to enhance attraction.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO: 7 and 1

DONATIONS: Please donate bananas to animals or poor

NUMBER 2: People born on 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th

People born on 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29thYou will today all the corners, so stay calm, also if somebody practices to harm your goodwill. Today you should concentrate on career path to enhance speed of growth. A romantic day to turn your dream emotions into reality. Business commitments will be fulfilled smoothly. Time to fall in partnership specially in liquids industry. Avoid sharing future plans and maintain secrecy. Politicians must be careful while signing papers

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue and Yellow

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2 and 6

DONATIONS: Please donate oil in temple or to poor

NUMBER 3: People born on 3rd, 12th, 22th and 30th

Tremendous energy floating in and around, so today you should enlighten your power of 6th sense through spirituality and meditation as it will show you a path toward growth. Your presence on stage will be charming today. Artists of theater must go new beginning at workplace will. A new relationship is also likely to meet on your way. Luck will favour for public figures and lawyers.

Musicians, Designers, Students,News Anchors, Politicians, Actors, Artist, Housewives, Hotelier and Writers likely to have special announcement for career growth

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 1

DONATIONS: Please donate yellow pencils to children

NUMBER 4 (People born on 4th,13th, 22, 31st)

Money incoming seems high without compromises which will be advantageous in future so go ahead. Eating green and citrus brings physical and mental health growth. Business like construction, machinery, metals, software and brokers must avoid signing agreement today. Excellent professional life and also beautiful experience of being proud parents. Sportsman will have an opportunity for career plan and should accept it.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

Lucky day Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATIONS: Please donate lemon to poor.

NUMBER 5 (People born on 5th, 14th, 23rd)

Stop dominating with family members and learn to be flexible.Your peers and senior will get influenced by your leadership today and appreciate you.A day to receive rewards and recognition of your performance.A day to make property or stock investments as money benefits will be knocking soon. Sportsman and travelers to have the best outcome. Wear Green to enhance luck in meetings. Must go to propose your love as life offers gifts of your choice today Glamour industry will enjoy all corners of career.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATIONS: Please donate White flour to poor

NUMBER 6 (People born on 6th, 15th, 24th)

A special day for couples or people in love to make and keep commitments. Students in higher classes teciebe success as per their plan today. Feeling of romance and promises will rule your mind today so enjoy.

Business and job growth will be handsome but personal issues will be more complex today, so remember to be away of arguments. Remember not to take too many responsibilities on your shoulder as you can’t make all happy. Hotelier, travelers, jewelers, actors, Jockeys and doctors to go for displaying their skills as the day turns Lucky for them. Take the guidance of coaches in sports for future as it be favorable to their life

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Please donate curd to poor

NUMBER 7 (People born on 7th, 16th and 25th)

A great day for lawyers, software engineers, students, sportsman and CAs. Your leadership and analytical skill is your assets of personality. The day seems applying knowledge and wisdom involving money decisions. Please avoid facing disputes as will harm image. Love Relationship will give trust and respect in return of your honesty.

Need not to trust documents today as the day needs an audit. But it’s a great day for those working in Courts, Theatre, Technology, Government tenders, real estate, Schools, Interiors, Grains. Business relations will be healthy as long as you don’t stay in partnership.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange and Blue

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 7

DONATIONS: Please donate chandan in temple

NUMBER 8 (People born on the 8th, 17th and 26th)

You will enjoy the day with friends and family. Long term goal will be geared towards growth. Time to go out for shopping, traveling and change in lifestyle. Transactions in business will be successful. Family functions, presentations, government agreements or interviews must be attended. Please avoid self-drives. One of the best combinations today to increase mediation power and strengthen love relations.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Please donate Green grains to cattle

NUMBER 9 (People born on 9th, 18th and 27th)

A day to spend in mass. Popularity is always been part of your job and personality, so remain in public to accelerate your charm. People from media, sport, construction, medical, politics and glamour industry will see new heights. Day full of achievements and money returns for people in education or creative art. A beautiful day to approach family connections to enhance business or job as a great reply is waiting. . Must wear red to start the day

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9 and 6

DONATIONS: Please donate Orange piece of cloth to females

