Numerology Today, 28 February, 2023: Check Predictions for Tuesday Here

NUMBER 1

(People born on 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th)

Work independently instead of looking for a partner. Take the blessings of Lord Surya and wear red to enjoy best output. You should try to join hands with other groups, lead a team, deliver speech, attend a family function, attend interviews or express love to special friend today. Eat something yellow for lunch to keep health positive. Sportsperson will win more in team sports. Offer water to Lord Surya.

MASTER COLOURS: Beige and orange

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO.: 1

DONATIONS: Yellow fruits to poor.

NUMBER 2

(People born on 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th)

The problem brewing between couple might take a bigger shape, so avoid confronting. Manipulations and diplomacy is required in work today. Follow moon cycle to take significant decisions. Take the blessings of Lord Shiva and planet Moon. If you deal in liquids, electronic, medicines and export-import, solar energy, agriculture, liquids and chemicals, you have a chance to gain profit.

MASTER COLOURS: Creme

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 2

DONATIONS: White rice to beggar.

NUMBER 3

(People born on 3rd, 12th, 22th and 30th)

Start you day with intake of tulsi ji leaf specially if you are leader, captain, coach, teacher and financer. This will help your growth and success today. The day is full of success for students. Your efforts will be recognised, but remember to thank your mentor. It’s a great day to impress your partner but only through written communication. An ideal day to propose your love for marriage. Sportsperson to win the battle with the help of old coach. Today government officers, artist, sportsperson, distributors and educationist will also see growth. Females must cook yellow coloured meal and serve to whole family to increase the power of Guru planet.

MASTER COLOURS: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO.: 3 and 1

DONATIONS: Sandalwood in temple.

NUMBER 4

(People born on 4th, 13th, 22 and 31st)

Money transactions and new opportunities require audit and verification. The day is full of high management in finances. Remember, money invested today should be confidential. Most of the time should be spent in reviewing documents. If dealing with export-import, restaurants, stocks, jewellery, manufacturimg, retails, then you should be careful and listen to your heart. Personal relationships will have an emotional turn, likely to hurt somebody, so be careful in communication. Follow meditation to keep cool .

MASTER COLOURS: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9

DONATIONS: Green grapes to children.

NUMBER 5

(People born on 5th, 14th and 23rd)

You will have enough opportunities to impress boss, colleagues, counterparts, friends, love partner and guru. Be careful of not using your freedom extra. Beware of your overspending attitude and save for future. Be generous and emotional with friends and relatives. People in sports, glamour, construction, media and foreign commodities to face special appraisal. Wearing aqua will help to stay lucky. Avoid liquor and non-vegetarian for today. Property related decisions to turn in your favour.

MASTER COLOURS: Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Saplings to children.

NUMBER 6

(People born on 6th, 15th and 24th)

Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and taking her blessings helps you throughout life. Parents will enjoy the celebration as you will be proud of your children. You will feel blessed to have support of family, friends and colleagues. It’s the perfect time to spend in meetings, dealings, hosting, marketing and giving presentations in office. You will have enough luck to take risk in government tenders. A fine day to go for healing, attending reviews, buying clothes, jewellery, vehicles, mobile, house or plan a short trip. Wear light colours clothes today.

MASTER COLOURS: Aqua a day white

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Sugar in temple

NUMBER 7

(People born on 7th, 16th and 25th)

The day is reserved for leader to derive best outcome from their teams. Add salt in water before bathing. Taking advice of seniors in family will help in saving money for future. Business deals related to manufacturing, machinery, gold, education and software will be highly successful. Marriage proposals to be delayed today. Visiting Lord Shiva temple and performing rituals will bring blessings to attain prosperity.

MASTER COLOURS: Yellow

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 7

DONATIONS: Banans to cattles.

NUMBER 8

(People born on 8th, 17th and 25th)

It’s a day of new assignments. Use the family goodwill, knowledge and money today wherever you want to get the best output. Legal cases will be resolved using the might of influential people or money. However networking will play a role today to crack business deals. Your partner will needs your time, so try to manage from your busy schedule. Charity is a must today.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Saturday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Spinach to cattles.

NUMBER 9

(People born on 9th, 18th and 27th)

A beautiful day for couples to go out. Government tenders, property deals, defence course and medical courses will be profitable. People in glamour, software, occult science, music, media or education industry will celebrate popularity. Young politicians and young artists will be offered some new positions today. They must grab this opportunity to deliver public speech, interviews and competitive exams. Parents of musicians will be proud of their children today.

MASTER COLOUR: Brown

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9

DONATIONS: Watermelon to poor.

