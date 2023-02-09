Numerology Today, 9 February, 2023: Check Predictions for Thursday Here

NUMBER 1

Wear yellow or orange colour to get attention today. You will be able to receive payments of old business orders but new orders will increase slowly. Your creative style of speech will have bright impression on others. Couple to stay emotionally attached but spending time together seems difficult. Government officers, doctors, musicians, painters, chefs and culinary artists to enjoy profit today. Remain firm on your opinions and decisions, as your verdict will be accepted universally.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAYS: Sunday and Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 1 and 9

DONATE: Salty food to beggars or animals

NUMBER 2

Place a decorative pair of silver swan in the home to increase personal relations. Intuition is at its height so close eyes and listen to your heart to take all major decisions. It is easy to get hurt as you are innocent. Go only for export business deals. Romance in relations will grow to reach prosperity but try to restrain from blind trust.

MASTER COLOURS: Pink and Sky blue

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2

DONATE: Oil to beggars

NUMBER 3

Place a green mountain scenery in the east wall of your workplace. Remember to keep respect for old people and teachers. Name and fame will come to you, but remember to give respect to your guru. Light a deepam for your Guru or God. Highly impressive day especially for politicians and lawyers. It is a great day to shop, take admission, buy house or vehicle, clothes or decor. Designers, hoteliers, anchors, coaches and financers, musicians to enjoy special achievements today.

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO.S: 3 and 9

DONATE: Chandan in temple

NUMBER 4

Wear a Tulsi bead to fetch the energy of the master planet. It’s a hardworking and demanding day but it turn out to be profitable day after giving all your efforts. An excellent day to use the power of personal connections get work done smoothly. Theater artists or actors, anchors and dancers must apply for auditions as bright chances can come forth today. Manufacturers of metal, builders, distributors, infrastructure business, IT Professionals to end the day with large profits. Please eat green leafy veg food.

MASTER COLOURS: Teal and purple

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATE: Saplings to children

NUMBER 5

Place a crystal quartz in the house or office. Monetary profits to avail and likely to receive a return on investments in travel, stock market, sports, retail and export-import business. You need to open your eyes and welcome the respect given by your partner. A must try day for luck in politics, construction, acting, stock market, exports, defense events, competitive exams and interviews today.

MASTER COLOURS: Green and Orange

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATE: Brown rice to poor

NUMBER 6

Start your day with in taking a Tulsi leaf in your mouth. A luxurious day that brings prosperity and completeness to life at the end. The time to resolve issues with partner and go out for shopping. Designers, event managers, brokers, chefs, students to receive new assignments that enhances growth. Romantic relationship will bring happiness back home.

MASTER COLOUR: Violet

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: White handkerchief

NUMBER 7

Wear a silver chain instead of gold or leather. Today you will receive special support and guidance from family and friends. Lawyers, CA, defense officers, travelers, engineers and business tycoons to have high recognition in society. Stop keeping suspicion on peers, as it is going to be perfect today. Accept the challenges offered, as your analytical skill can win all corners. Open your arms and accept suggestions of opposite gender at work. Lawyers, theatre artist, CA, software guys to have special luck.

MASTER COLOURS: Yellow and Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 7 and 9

DONATE: Food to street animals

NUMBER 8

Keep a pot filled with water in the north-east direction of your house. Control being overambitious as it will affect your personal life and health. Your legal disputes will demand money to settle down. Manufacturers, IT employees, government officers, brokers and jewelers, doctors and public speakers will feel honored with achievements. Keep your head cool as it is likely to have arguments with partners in person. Donating grains and eating citrus is a must today.

MASTER COLOURS: Deep Purple

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Footwear to needy

NUMBER 9

Light a red bulb in the south wall of the house. Perform Hanuman Puja every Tuesday. You will receive benefits from your partner and you have to benefit your partner in return. The day is full of name and fame. You may appear like an inspiration to many therefore work like a leader and enjoy your persona. A fantastic day for those in love to express their emotions. People in glamour industry and media will enjoy fame and politicians will cater to great opportunities today. Trainers, bakers, hoteliers, stock brokers, designers, doctors, lawyers, engineers and actors to enjoy best of popularity.

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATE: Red bangles to women

