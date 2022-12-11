Numerology Today, December 11: Choose the Best Suitable Profession According to Numerology

If you want to become a sportsperson, you should have the numbers 2, 7 and 6 in your date of birth directly or indirectly. The number 2 makes a person highly active. He cannot sit idle at one place. The number make him develop good relationship with others which helps on the professional front. It gives the kind of discipline in food habits as well as day today activities.

For a sportsperson it is very important to have nutritious and healthy diet as well as daily practice.

The number 7 is again a number of activities. Absence of this number in the date of birth makes you lethargic. It is a number which makes you famous not only in the country but also world wide. The number 7 provides immense wisdom to take the right decision while on the field or off the field. That is why many famous sports person carry jersey number 7, be it MS Dhoni or Cristiano Ronaldo.

The number 6 is also very important as it gives the kind of focus that is required in this field. It makes him goal oriented, responsible, confident, flexible and determined. It gives lot of opportunities and fair capabilities to perform and capture the best outcome.

It also gives high reputation in the society and you are recognised for your achievements. It is a number of coordination and talent display. Right opportunity at a right time can make someone greatest of sportsperson of his generation.

So, if you are missing with any of these numbers in your date of birth, remember to include those digits in your mobile series.

LUCKY COLOURS: Yellow and blue

DONATIONS: Yellow rice to beggars

Chant Guru mantra in the morning and light a deepam to your guru or Tulsi ji plant.

