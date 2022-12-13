If someone is aiming to become a very successful doctor or medical practitioner, then he must have the numbers 4, 6 and 7 in his date of birth directly or indirectly.

NUMBER 4

The number 4 signifies efforts. It is also related to struggle or discipline required in order to achieve the goal. It gives technical capabilities as well as makes you an expert in certain specific areas. The number 4 is required for enthusiasm and responsible behaviour on professional front. As doctors need to be not only very energetic and enthusiastic round the clock but also responsible, for somebody’s life is in their hands.

NUMBER 6

Number 6 is again the number of responsibility healing and determination to achieve success. Doctors not only cure the disease but also need to act as counselors. The patient needs to feel secure as well as confident that they are in safe hands and will be treated successfully. This kind of super reliance can come only with number 6.

NUMBER 7

The number 7 makes the. reliable person people, this is very lucky number and always aspire him to learn new scientific techniques with globalisation and medical advancement doctors need to be constantly learning and upgrading their skills comes from number 7. 7 is the number of scientific study and combination of these number can make you very successful doctor.

NUMBER 8

Remember if a doctor aims to specialize and move on to become a surgeon, then 8 is a compulsory number to appear in date of birth. In cases, they don’t have a direct or an indirect 8, then should be followed in mobile number

LUCKY COLOURS: Blue and Green

LUCKY NO: 6 and 7

DONATIONS: Please donate Green grains to cattle or poor

Keep lot of green plants in surroundings and water them always

