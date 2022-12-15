Numerology Today, December 15: Check Predictions for Thursday Here

NUMBER 1

A special time for females to enjoy high grades. Be ready to mould your thoughts as per the new opportunities to grow and avoid partnerships. You will meet a social support who can resolve legal or official issues, but stay away from taking monetary help. Bakers, manufacturers, designers, sportsperson, actors, builders and politicians should use the power of money to influence and accept new projects. Please avoid using leather products to enhance attraction. Worship Lord Surya and chant his mantra and take his blessing always

MASTER COLOUR: Yellow and blue

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO.: 9

DONATIONS: Clothes in aashrams

NUMBER 2

A romantic day for couples to enjoy travel. A good day full of properity and luxury. Homemakers should host a gathering and welcome the positive energy of the guests. Partnership firms will be more successful than sole properieters. Work from home is preferred over offline. Business commitments will be completed with some delays. Avoid travel. Distributor, politicians, lawyers, retailers, educationists, doctors and jewellers must be careful while signing papers.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO. : 2 and 6

DONATIONS: Curd in temple or a needy

NUMBER 3

A wide network of social circle will offer new association, accept it. Offer sugar water to banana tree always. You will be fortunate whenever you demonstrate your personality as it’s highly attractive and charming. Yoga trainers, educationists, marketing and sales guys, musicians, designers, students, news anchors, politicians, actors, artist, housewives, hotelier and writers will benefit in career today.

MASTER COLOUR: Peach and blue

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO.: 3

DONATIONS: Yellow rice in temple

NUMBER 4

Excellent management skills will take you to higher level. Water Tulsi plant always. You work perfectly as a part of a system, therefore making a great bureaucrat. You will always enjoy your number when working with government or giant brands. Its money making day from new sources or new idea. Business like brokers, construction, machinery, metals, software and pharmacuetical must avoid signing agreement today. Excellent money management fills your life with less loss, more gains.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue and grey

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO. : 9

DONATIONS: Two coconuts in temple

NUMBER 5

Perform rituals of Lord Ganesha today to seek his blessings. You should walk bare foot on green surface all mornings to keep fitness high. Strong social network will give support to enhance fame and career growth. Take major decisions on property investment with your own will. Sportsperson and travellers have to wait for the best to come.

MASTER COLOUR: Green and white

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Tulsi plant in temple or a friend

NUMBER 6

A beauty day to rejuvenate, pamper, celeberate, enjoy, travel and make new friends. Working from home or working online is recommended today. It’s a best combination that bring high growth and achievements in career. Sportsperson, defence officers, software engineers, homemakers, teachers jewellers, actors, jockeys and doctors should display their skills as the day turns lucky for them. Parents will feel honoured with children’s performance.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue and yellow

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Steel vessel to aashrams

NUMBER 7

Learn to communicate and understand the feelings of others. It is now necessary to open the arms and welcome the suggestions of others. Although you prefer a small group to work with, today you will get to increase the need of peers. You will also be able to throw great impression on boss with unique performance. Relationship between couples will rise with trust and respect. Can sign documents today without delays and audits. But it’s a great day for those working in healing, motivation, occult science, spirituality schools, farming and grains. Business relations will be healthy as long as you are apply softness in speech.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange and Blue

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 7

DONATIONS: Books and stationery material in aashrams

NUMBER 8

To reduce the past karma negative effects, you are always recommended to serve stray animals .The bigger is the brand, the higher is the growth for you. Remember to be attentive for new opportunity and new relations. Your ambition fulfills your dreams. There is a senior working with you as a guide, must follow him or her. Transactions in business will be successfull and profitable. Agreements or interviews must be carried on without delays. Spending time to attend family events or friends party is likely to happen today. One of the best combinations today to enhance social network and trust in love relations. Avoid Non Veg and Liquor.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Drinking Water to cattles

NUMBER 9

Wear a Red thread around your wrist and carry a red mobile cover to fetch the energy of planet Mars. You will be more relaxed and prosperous today as the problems are heading towards end. People from teaching, law, counseling and finance industry will see new heights. Day full of hopes for artists. A beautiful day to approach old friends or peers to gain power in business or job . Must wear red to start the day. It’s a day to share your marriage plan with the family as their support will make future easier. Control expenditures and adopt veg citrus meal in diet.

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9 and 6

DONATIONS: Watermelon to poor

