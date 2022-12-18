Numerology Today, December 18: Your Career in the Defence Services

DEFENCE SERVICES

If you wants to be in the Defence Services, then you should have the numbers 4, 2, 6 and 7 in your date of birth directly or indirectly as per the numerology calculations.

NUMBER 4

The number 4 is the number of discipline. It makes person work with planning. They are also hard working. Number four is essential to maintain law and order and not to break the rules. This number is needed to lead a discipline life.

NUMBER 2

The number 2 gives the patience to deal with any kind of circumstances. It makes one active and quick thinker which is important for planning, strategy and quick reaction under tensed situation. It is also important for harmonious relationship when you are working in a team.

NUMBER 6

The number 6 is the number of determination. History is full of examples where difficult battles could be won only because of determination. It makes a person strict in his decisions.

NUMBER 7

The number 7 gives success not only within the country but also outside the country. It is also number that gives change in place or transfer or frequent travels which is the integral part of the defence person’s life

So in case where you don’t have either of these numbers in your date of birth, you should adopt these missing numbers in your mobile number series so that you gain the pure energies of these planet and make your career successful in the respective field

LUCKY COLOURS: Green

LUCKY NO.: 5 and 6

DONATIONS: Milk and green grass to cattles

Offer water to Lord Surya

