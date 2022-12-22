Numerology Today, December 22: Check Predictions for Thursday Here

NUMBER 1

Keep some yellow mustard seeds in your pocket when you go out for the important work. An average day to make money. There is a possibility of victory in politics. Business of solar products tools, machines, travel agencies, furniture, books, medicines, glamour and garments will see high returns. Scientists and pilots to acquire leadership with best results. Children will see appreciation from teachers or coaches.

MASTER COLOUR: Brown

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO.: 1

DONATIONS: Wheat in aashrams

NUMBER 2

You will feel dominated by your peers today, so stop being sensitive and start thinking rational. Remember to find out areas where you retrieve profit. You will meet someone who can hurt your respect so be careful. Females should ignore partners meticulous nature. This is day to use your past relations to crack government contracts. Export Import business and politicians will see new heights.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Sugar in aashrams

NUMBER 3

Keep a water fountain in the north wall of your office to enhance money from coming. Your 6th sense and analysis works special today to form excellent relations with friends and family.The best day to display your acting talent and skill for actors. Recruitment at workplace will welcome you. Public figures will be able to impress through speech. All the decisions taken today will turn in your favour specially for those who are musicians or writers. Those in love must exchange their feelings open hearted. Government officers must be careful with surroundings. Don’t forget to chant your guru’s name and wear chandan on forehead before starting your day.

MASTER COLOUR: Voilet

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

Lucky no: 3 and 1

DONATIONS: Chandan in temple

NUMBER 4

It’s a day that formulates strategies for making money. Your energy is high today and focusing in a single directions gives best output. Manufacturers and farmers to hold the dexusuon of investements in land. Medical, metal, astronomy, defence, software, handicrafts, construction sector will see positive changes. Students to work hard on strategy to attain goal. Marketing guys are likely to hit their month end targets. Follow vegetarianism and meditation.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Saturday

LUCKY NO.: 9 and 6

DONATIONS: Citrus fruits to a beggar is must

NUMBER 5

Control over expenditures and concentrate over savings. Your feelings and actions shows how ambitious and hardwork you are and therfore will be able to touch the Sky. Personal life is blooming with romance and commitmets. A day to receive recognition and benefits of part performance. Designers, brokers, property dealers, bankers, sportsman and political leaders to enjoy special luck. Travelling is favourable for those in sales and especially in sports. Students acedemics will upto the mark.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Milk in orphanage

NUMBER 6

Perform rituals of Lord Lakshmi Narayana to take the blessings and wishes. Remember that you can be misused by your surrounding company today, so use your wisdom and learn to ignore what other’s are offering today. Those who are looking for new home or new job will get nice option. Actors and media guys to enjoy success.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Sugar to poors

NUMBER 7

Software engineers, young politicians, administrative officers, defence, lawyers, scientists, farmers, distributors and CAs to take a leap in career. Blessings of planet Ketu will help in sports and academic. Relationship will bloom and opposite gender will accelerate luck for you today. Must read and chant guru mantra. A beautiful day for politicians as well to attend public meetings and impress party seniors. Females to enjoy luck in stock market.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 7

DONATIONS: Kumkum in temple

NUMBER 8

Your infinite talent and potential of salesmanship helps in retrieving profit. It’s all your past positive karmas that is helping to create goodwill. With the help of wide social network, you will be rewarded with success by the end of the day. You will spend more time in acquiring knowledge of higher level. Doctors will receive accolades while delivering seminars. Public figures will receive more popularity by evening.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Oranges to beggars

NUMBER 9

You need to give support to your family and friends today. Stock brokers, jewellers, educationists, actors, singers, dancers, painters, writers, property dealers and doctors will receive special recognition or appraisal. People in love should be careful of mediators and their intentions. A beautiful day to approach for promotions, giving interviews or auditions and filing for government orders. Sportsperson and students should take a step forward in documentation as its an awesome day. Actors, CA, teachers, sportsperson and hotelier to enjoy massive luck.

MASTER COLOUR: Brown

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 3 and 9

DONATIONS: A Tulsi plant to a friend

