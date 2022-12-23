Numerology Today, December 23: Check Predictions for Friday Here

NUMBER 1

The gravity of your personality remains like an apple eye of all today, so enjoy stardom. You are confident and independent to establish name and fame through your work and hold high position in job. Personally also emotions seems enjoying luck and favour. Spouse will be impressed and gives complete support. A beautiful day to smile as you will receive accolades, proposal, rewards or support from loved ones. People from acting, solar energy, artwork, cosmetics, agriculture and property will top the market today.

MASTER COLOUR: Green and white

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO.: 1 and 5

DONATIONS: Yellow fruits in temple

NUMBER 2

Its a day to fulfill your dreams but beware of conspiracies. Females should use use this day to win the heart of people at work or home by demonstrating their hidden talent. Children will enjoy their self confidence, luck and charm in their performance. Parents will feel proud of the academic performance of their children. Romance will strengthen the relationship of couples. Wearing sea green in important meetings or interviews will bring high luck. Mediaperson, politicians, designers, doctors and actors to enjoy special success.

MASTER COLOUR: Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO. : 2 and 6

DONATIONS: Salt to poor

NUMBER 3

Control distraction and focus on your aim. Relationship could find arguments and complexity today if you don’t communicate, so must not keep silent. Creative people will have best time for investment and returns. Thinking of opening a venture can be successfully done today. Educationists, hoteliers musicians and politicians to have promotions and publicity. Businessmen to meet clients post lunch.

MASTER COLOUR: Brown

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO. : 3 and 1

DONATIONS: Yellow rice in ashrams

NUMBER 4

Luck favours to achieve success for businessman and sportsman. Keep marketing strategies on action and let luck play it’s role. Though, the day seems busy and aimless, the results will be seen turning in your favour late evening. Youngsters to share love feelings and avoid misusing friendship or relationships. Avoid Non Veg or Liquor.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO. : 9

DONATIONS: Citrus Veg food to poors

NUMBER 5

Enhance growth and development is anticipated as sudden luck will come into play today. A day to enjoy relationships, shopping, taking risk, buying stock, playing matches and facing competition. You will go for a short journey today with all comforts. Meeting a special person is highly predictable. Shop what you want today as be it a big or a small thing. Must invest in stock or property. A day to go for approval of promotion and appraisal. You will also meet a special friend or a guide.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Green plants

NUMBER 6

You will continue to remain the favorite of many through your style and talent. All the targets will be hit today and you will create your identity like a winner. Politicians to hit goals and hold victory in field. Homemakers to feel respected and affectionate ed by your family. Government officers to enjoy new profile and promotion. Artist will be able to impress mass. Marriage proposals are on the way.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO. : 6 and 2

DONATIONS: Sugar in ashrams

NUMBER 7

Jobs seekers are likely to find a suitable job and singles can find a perfect match today. Love and affection surrounding you will fulfill all your dreams today. Remember to take blessings of ancestors to start the day and donate yellow pulses. Small brands will benefit more than giants. Whatever decisions made today should be blindly followed as you can trust your peers today and destiny.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 7

DONATIONS: Copper vessel

NUMBER 8

Your past karmas will help regaining confidence and success today in personal and professional life. It’s a beautiful day to do charity to cattle. Love relations will be healthy between couples. Doctors, pharmacist, engineers and manufacturers to receive monetary benefits. It’s best day to buy machinery and invest in property. Physical fitness might suffer due to stress, so adopt a firm of Yoga before sleep.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO. 6

NUMBER 9

Work from office instead of home brings best result today. An ideal day to make business investments except in stocks. Also the day can be favourable to youngsters to impress their partners. An average day to enjoy mass speaking, attending an event, hosting a party, shop jewellery, counseling or playing sports.

MASTER COLOUR: Brown

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9 and 6

DONATIONS: Red handkerchief to a female child

