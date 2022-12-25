Numerology Today, December 25: Check Predictions for Sunday Here

NUMBER 1

Financial decisions should be put on hold today. All the decisions taken will be positive but there will be instances when you will feel hurt by someone from close circle. You will meet a new support at work to upgrade your performance. Actors and public speakers to face growth at work. Teachers, doctors, metal manufacturers, financers and lawyers are likely to receive some offer that they must accept. Avoid using leather products to enhance attraction.

MASTER COLOUR: Beige

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO.: 3

DONATIONS: Wheat to poor

NUMBER 2

Keep water in bowl and place in the north east area of the house to regain positive vibes. You need to learn to stay away from disputes of family for a day. Your intuition will support you best way so just listen to your heart. A romantic day full of emotions but put down the stubborness and share your true feelings. Business commitments will be fulfilled smoothly. Time to fall in partnership with big company. Avoid delegating. Politicians, media, farmers, bankers. and medical guys must be careful while signing property papers.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 2 and 6

DONATIONS: Sugar to poor

NUMBER 3

It’s a best day for politicians to plan and plot. Mass speakers media industry will have the best of its time. Your charm and attraction continues to lead the team and attain success. Artists of theater must start afresh at workplace. Luck will favour but remember don’t share financial matters today while you are with friends. Musicians, designers, students, news anchors, politicians, actors, artist, housewives, hotelier and writers likely to have special announcement for career growth.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO. : 3 and 1

DONATIONS: Brown rice to needy

NUMBER 4

It’s a money making day with all the major decisions falling at right place. Current plans needs to be reviewed. You will complete all assignments perfectly but returns are still awaited. Donating of grains will be magical in returns. Business like construction, machinery, metals, software and brokers must avoid signing agreement today. Parents of sportsman will be proud and excited.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO .: 9

DONATION: Salty food to cattle or poor

NUMBER 5

Your boss and subordinates are impressed and ready to support your demands. All the sales targets will achieved with ease. You will win today through kind of luck playing pre half of the day. A day to receive rewards and recognition for your performance. A day to make asset investments as money benefits will be knocking soon. Sportsperson, anchors, jewellers, students and travellers to have the best outcome. Wear green to enhance luck in meetings. Must go to propose your love as life offers gifts of your choice today

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO. 5

DONATIONS: Curd to poor

NUMBER 6

There will be violation of mutual trust, so restrain to entertain others in relationship apart from you two. People in surroundings will misuse honesty so be practical and at times, be diplomatic. You will be active and finish many tasks together. Feeling of romance and sacrifices will rule your mind today but need to careful of cheaters. You will the ruler of other’s heart and will be highly respected. Remember not to take too many domestic responsibilities on your shoulder as you can’t make everyone happy. Hotelier, travellers, jewellers, actors, jockeys and doctors to go for displaying their skills as the day turns lucky for them. Take the guidance of parents in academics for future as it be favourable to their life.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Household products to poor

NUMBER 7

Breach of trust is anticipated, so be careful. You may get either high profit or high loss, just take the blessings of elders and Guru and enjoy the best of profit. Your leadership and analytical skill is your assets of personality. The day seems applying knowledge and wisdom involving money decisions. Avoid trusting your staff as it will harm your image.

Love relationship will suffer with distrust in return of your honesty. A great day for those working in healing, courts, stationery theatre, technology, government tenders, real estate, schools, interiors and grains. Business relations will be healthy as long as you don’t stay in partnership.

MASTER COLOUR: Yellow and green

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 7

DONATIONS: Sunflower oil to poor

NUMBER 8

Avoid heavy investments in property. Leave the rigidity of your thoughts and accept the opportunity as it seems excellent. Remember to use soft speech with staff members. Time to take care of health and follow healthy lifestyle. Transactions in business will be successful but post lunch.

Family functions, presentations, government agreements or interviews must be attended. Spending time with family is must today . One of the best combinations today to fetch the blessings of Lord Shiva and Lord Shani to bring prosperity.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Clothes and utensils in aashrams

NUMBER 9

A day to attain power, money, recognition, luxury and popularity. People from acting, media, anchoring, sport, construction, medical, politics and glamour industry will see new heights. Day full of achievements for people in education or creative art. Must eat pomegranate to start the day with positivity.

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9 and 6

DONATIONS: Red coloured grains to poor.

