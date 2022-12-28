Numerology Today, December 28: Your Career as a Scientist

CAREER NUMEROLOGY: For the people who want to be scientist should have the numbers 1,3,9 and 7 in their date of birth directly or indirectly. This can make a huge difference in life.

NUMBER 1

1 is the number of energy and self confidence. The person will become a master of his work and dominate in his field. It gives inventive ideas and makes him curious by nature which is very important for a scientist. He will be able to express is ideas formally. This number improves reputation in society. The number adds more characteristics to the personality that is knowledge, wisdom, analytical views, research ability and strength. Number 1 gives him sharp mental abilities. It gives ability to distribute his knowledge in a particular field. It makes him a team player.

NUMBER 9

9 is the number of creativity. It experts the horizons of knowledge. It gives definite aim in life and make him focus towards his goal. It makes him keep record of each and every work. 9 is also the number of determination and action. It makes you convert the theoretical knowledge into practical application.

NUMBER 7

The number 7 is the number that helps in progressing in the scientific and technical field. It makes you explore new vistas, it give inspiration.

So if you are missing with any of these numbers and want to choose a career which create or open the path for scientific knowledge and makes you a successful scientist, then you should choose missing numbers in your mobile number. This will make you fetch the energy of the numbers which are missing in your date of birth and are required by a scientist to become popular and and achiever.

LUCKY COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday and Thursday

DONATIONS: Red lentis to old age homes or an orphanage

REMEDY

Serve and save animal from brutality Keep a blue pen in your picket always Walk bare feet on green grass all mornings Keep a metallic coin in your bag always Avoid non-veg, liquor, tobacco and leather.

