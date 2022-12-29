Numerology Today, December 29: Check Predictions for Thursday Here

NUMBER 1 (People born on 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th)

If waiting to fall in a partnership for work, it’s an ideal day. There is high possibility of meeting a new guidelines or mentor today. The day should be spent in attending interviews, shopping, entering into contracts, attending family get together, arranging short trip or preparing for interview. Today you will enjoy all the luxury. Remember to include yellow sweets in meal today. This is another good day to establish healthy relations with clients and relatives and gain their trust. You will have to be diplomatic today and talk straight forward. High returns can be anticipated in business of solar energy, electronics, liquids, educations and books.

MASTER COLOUR: Creme

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO: 1 and 2

DONATIONS: Mustard oil in temple today.

NUMBER 2 ( People born on 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th)

An excellent day to propose your love or fall in permanent relationship like marriage. A beautiful day to start with travel plan and shopping. It’s a best day to enter into government contract. It’s also a great day to spend emotional time with loved ones. Wearing sky blue today is highly appreciated specially in interview, auditions, presentations, competitions and seminars . You will enjoy the support of friends and boss, so celebrate luck and success today.

MASTER COLOUR: Peach

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 2

DONATIONS: White food today to beggars or cattle

NUMBER 3 ( People born on 3rd, 12th, 22th and 30th)

Keep faith in your teachers or coach and follow their instructions for best outcome. Forget all the unnecessary drama and speak truth to make the best of the day. It’s a great day to socialize and impress your friends. A talent display time if you are into higher studies, dancing, cooking, designing, acting, teaching, or auditing. People from finance, a scientist, politician, writers, painters can relax as likely to score high monetary benifits.

MASTER COLOUR: Pink

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO.: 3 and 9

DONATIONS: Kumkum in temple

NUMBER 4 (People born on 4th, 13th, 22nd, 31st)

Avoid keeping electric item at the center of the house. The day is full of future planning and executing. Clients presentations will be awesome and appriciated. Most of the time should be spent in counselling and marketing. If dealing with machines, then time to improvise machinery. Personal relationships will also be healthy without confusion. Eating saffron sweets is must to keep a cool and spend sometime with friends in surroundings.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Green grains to poor.

NUMBER 5 ( PEOPLE BORN ON 5TH, 14TH, 23RD)

Decline the risky assignment. Don’t let the emotions overtake your decisions. Investment plans will be returnable for a day. Wearing aqua will help in meetings. Go out for interviews and proposals before lunch. Also property related decisions seems perfect today.Travel lovers can explore abroad destinations. Discipline in food and drinks is a must today. A day to meet old friend today.

MASTER COLOUR: Green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Green fruits to orphans

NUMBER 6 (PEOPLE BORN ON 6TH, 15TH, 24TH)

Always wear a silver or metallic accessory in the right hand. Venus blesses you with increased popularity and prosperity. You will feel blessed to have support of family, friends, followers, acquaintance and colleagues. You will have enough wisdom to carry success decisions related to business. A fine day to buy cosmetics, luxury items, vehicles, house, machinery or jewellery. Stock market investment will be favourable. Romantic date in evening will bloom your whole week.

MASTER COLOUR: Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Milk to cattle or in orphanage

NUMBER 7 ( PEOPLE BORN ON 7TH, 16TH AND 25TH)

Need to keep following advice of elders specially in financial accounts and land matters. The day demands no compromises with the partner or clients, so be confident on your decisions. Try to chant Guru mantra in the morning. Perform planet Ketu Pooja and rituals. Business deals will be in line with right time. Lawyers and IT professional will enjoy high success. Marriage proposals are well to consider. Visiting Lord Shiva temple and performing abhishek will bring luck.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea green

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 7

DONATIONS: Yellow rice to poor

NUMBER 8 ( PEOPLE BORN ON 8TH, 17TH AND 25TH)

Your generous attitude and high level of knowledge is enough to turn people your fan. However communication is the key today to crack business deals. Family connections will work more. Doctors, scientists, government officers, metal manufacturers and software engineers can take the risk in new investments. You will be busy all day in between money transactions, therefore the day ends with high monetary benefits. Travelling plans should be delayed. Charity in old age home is must today.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Saturday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Footwear to needy

NUMBER 9 ( PEOPLE BORN ON 9TH, 18TH AND 27TH)

You are mentally alert and lucky to throw impression on others today. Remember to keep your ego or aggression aside while working in a team. A beautiful day for those shifting to place or opting new job, engaging into new relationship, buying lands and going for higher studies. People in love to go forward and propose their partner. Those in politics, media, acting, sports, finance or education industry will pick massive growth. Parents will be proud of their children and will see high benefits today.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9

DONATIONS: Kumkum in temple

