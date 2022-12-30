Numerology Today, December 30: Check Predictions for Friday Here

NUMBER 1

You will easily defeat your competitors in the field of sales and politics. People at work and in relationships will hold high regards for you. It’s a day to exhibit political part of your personality. Attending music concerts, arranging events or applying for interviews will be excellent. High possibility of finding true partner of your choice today. Business of school, restaurants, counselling books, digital marketing, metals, creative classes and sports acedemies will gain profits. Children will have overload of studies.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange and Blue

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3

DONATIONS: Orange to a female

NUMBER 2

Legal commitments will be fulfilled without compromises. You will also feel dominated and controlled by others in love relations. Females should ignore criticism from seniors today. This is the day to use money to delegate responsibilities. Export-import business and politicians will see new heights. Students, manufacturers, retailers, brokers and sportsman to wait for a day to see high ratings in the performance.

MASTER COLOUR: Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2

DONATIONS: Milk in orphanage

NUMBER 3

Offer sugar water to banana tree. Your rich imagination and style make a beautiful day for writers and musicians. A new beginning in the form of opportunity likely to be at offered at workplace. All the decisions taken today will turn in favour. Those in love will feel blessed. Government officers to careful without new entrants. Don’t forget to chant your guru’s name before starting your day.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 1

DONATIONS: Saffron to female helper

NUMBER 4

Today, spend sometime in green surrounding and change the lifestyle as you are overloaded with stress. It’s a nice day to travel especially for those in politics and entertainment industry. Construction business and medical field will face fast movement but stock investment will see slow positive changes. Students to follow meditation as it will help to release stress. Avoid having non veg and liquior today.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Saturday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATIONS: Green or red clothes to a beggar is must.

NUMBER 5

It’s time to increase social network and derive advantage. A day to share inner feelings with spouse or close friend. You are already wise and smart enough today to make profits at workplace. Don’t fall in trap of liabilities like loans. Luck will play its role during second half of the day, so try to finish task by then. Fast movement is favourable for those in sales and especially in sports. Students will also enjoy their acedemic achievements today. People in love will have several instances to get diverted, so keep honesty at first place.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATIONS: Green fruits vegetables.

NUMBER 6

Homemakers and artists will enjoy achievements and kind rewards today. A great day to spend time with spouse and children. Students and politicians to choose new opportunity wisely as it will turn favourable. You will feel insecure and uneasy in personal relations. Those who are looking for property to set up new factory will get good option.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: White sweets to ashrams.

NUMBER 7

The day offers new opportunity to public figures, politicians, software and hardware engineers, builders, astrologers, makeup artist, and sportsperson for winning the war like a hero. Avoid arguements with love partners as it can lead to breakup. Must read and chant guru mantra to keep a wisdom high. Sportsperson will be rewarded and recognized. A beautiful day for politicians and actors to attend public meetings and impress seniors. Money lenders and bankers should be careful.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 7

DONATIONS: Bronze or Copper metal piece in any form.

NUMBER 8

Your potential is known to all and therefore you will receive new offers and avenues at work. Benefits are high as you will be able to finish the task on time. Must visit temple to express your gratitude to God who has given your money, fame, wisdom, respect and affection of family members. You will find your life running busy and complicated but it’s a temperory phase. Doctors and financers will receive accolades of successful operatios. A beautiful day to turn your romantic feelings into reality.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Watermelon to a beggar

NUMBER 9

Day full of applauds and respect specially for people dealing in acting, media, anchoring, sales and marketing. A beautiful day to approach mediator for tenders and property. Sportsperson, businessmen, teachers, bankers, musicians, actors and students should take a step forward in documentation as its favourable. If you are into stock market, buying stock in bulk is recommended. Wearing red and purple combination enhances luck and stability. Take care of your eyes today. Avoid travel and try to work online for today.

MASTER COLOUR: Purple

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 3

DONATIONS: A red masoor to domestic helper.

Read all the Latest News here