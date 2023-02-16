Numerology Today, February 16: How Compatible is Number 1 with Number 8 and 9

NUMBER 1

MASTER PLANET: Sun

NUMBER 8

Most popularily talked combination of numbers in books of astrology and numerlogy is just so simple to speak and much difficult to handle. Yes, we are talking about no 1 and no 8, planet Sun and planet Saturn. The Sun is the father of planet Saturn and it is said that father and son don’t get along well in long run.

People whose birth number is 1 and destiny no 8, faces the hardest part of this combination. They will always witness a personality clash within their life path. People in relationships suffers with miscommunication, rigidity, health concerns, domination and financial challenges. Business partnership with such numbers should follow the rituals of Lord Shiva and Shani and Lord Surya. They should avoid house or plot totall of 8 as it is hardworking and slow growing for no 1

NUMBER 9

The relationship between no 1 and no 9 is outstanding. It is the harmonious relationship between the Sun and the Mars which keeps on growing with time. These people enjoy best understanding, communication, loyalty, financial gains, social esteem and what not. Both the numbers are creative, intelligent, mentally alert, excellent communicators, expressive and talented.

Both the no 1 and no 9 respects other’s work and skill. As a life partner, they contribute to the success of their spouse, making an ideal couple. Business partners, specially from creative field can do wonders together. All they need to do is to tie a red thread around wrist of their right hand for prosperity and luxury

Read all the Latest News here