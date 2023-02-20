Numerology Today, February 20: Check Predictions for Monday Here

NUMBER 1

People born on 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th

Today, you will experience mood swings. The day will be spent in entering into partnerships, attending music concerts and seminars or preparing for interview. In order to attain success, restrain from going in gatherings today as your surrounding is full of jealousy. You will have to diplomatic today in personnel life. High returns can be anticipated in business of solar energy, electronics, liquids, educations and books.

MASTER COLOURS: Creme

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO.: 1

DONATIONS: Raw turmeric today.

NUMBER 2

People born on 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th

Add milk in the water while taking bath today to reduce negativity. It’s a complete emotional day, so keep listening to your heart and follow your sixth sense. It’s a best day to enter into contract. In personal life, direct communication will play a key today. It’s also a great day to spend emotional time with your soulmate. Wearing white today is highly appreciated specially in interview or auditions.

MASTER COLOURS: Peach and white

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 2

DONATIONS: Mishri to Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha.

NUMBER 3

People born on 3rd, 12th, 22th and 30th

Avoid using metal articles in office, instead prefer wooden or natural object. Keep faith in elders and follow them religiously for best outcome. Forget about heavy investment today and speak truth to make the best of the day. It’s a great day to socialize and impress your friends.

A good time if you are into export import, higher studies, scientist, dancing, cooking, acting, teaching, or auditing. People from finance, politician, writers, painters can relax as likely to score high monetary benefits.

MASTER COLOURS: Green and aqua

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO.: 3 and 9

DONATIONS: Water to a cattle.

NUMBER 4

People born on 4th,13th, 22, 31st

Your reserved nature could mislead the trust with partner, so establish strong conversation. Clients presentations will be awesome and appreciated. Go out to spend in marketing and sales of your business which will be a fortunate investment in long run.

If dealing with machines, then time to improvise machinery. Personal relationships will also be healthy without confusion. Eating red or green fruits is a must to keep a cool and spend sometime with friends in surroundings.

MASTER COLOURS: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Green grains to poor.

NUMBER 5

People born on 5th, 14th and 23rd

If there is an electronic item place at the center if the house, then discard it immediately as it is hampering your prosperity. Don’t let the emotions overtake your decisions. Investment plans will be returnable for a day. Wearing aqua will help in meetings.

Go out for interviews and proposals after lunch. Travel lovers can explore abroad. Discipline in food and drinks is a must today. A day to meet old friend today or an old mentor is entering to give support in future.

MASTER COLOURS: Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Green fruits to orphans.

NUMBER 6

People born on 6th, 15th and 24th

It’s a dating day for those who are single. Females will be busy doing household work. Time to spend with partner. There is sign of fortune for those dealing in beauty products vehicles, house, machinery, or jewellery, stock market investment, food, blogging, sports, clothes and digital marketing.

MASTER COLOURS: Aqua and pink

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Two coconuts in temple.

NUMBER 7

People born on 7th, 16th and 25th

Start your day with intake of a pinch of turmeric to empower the energy of no. 7. Need to keep following advice of elders specially in financial accounts and legal matters. The day demands no compromises with the partner or clients, so be confident on your decisions.

Taking advice of spouse or mother proves lucky. Business deals will be in line with right time. Marriage proposals are well to consider. Visiting Lord Shiva temple and performing abhishek will bring ending the day successfully.

MASTER COLOURS: Sea green

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 7

DONATIONS: Copper or bronze metal piece in temple.

NUMBER 8

People born on 8th, 17th and 25th

Always remember the softer you the greater amount of blessings you attain of Lord Shani. Your generous attitude and high level of knowledge is enough to turn people as your fan. However communication is the key today to crack business deals. Family connections will work more here.

Doctors, scientists, government officers, metal manufacturers and software engineers can take the risk in new investments. You will be busy all day in between money transactions, therefore the day ends with high monetary benefits. Travel plans should be delayed. Charity in old age home is must today.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Saturday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Footwear to needy

NUMBER 9

People born on 9th, 18th and 27th

Remember to have control over words while in conversation with life partner today. A beautiful day for those shifting to place or opting new job, engaging into new relations, buying lands and going for higher studies. People in love to go forward and propose their partner.

Those in politics, media, acting, sports, finance or education industry will pick massive growth. People in designing industry should seek an interview or competitive exams. Focus on furniture planning as it seems to produce high profit next few days

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY : Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9

DONATIONS: Red saree to a female beggar.

