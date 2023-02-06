Numerology Today, February 6: Significance and Meaning of Alphabet V

ALPHABET V

People whose name begin with the alphabet ‘V’ are profoundly honorable and expect respect from others. They have a misplaced complex of superiority, and they can absorb goodness and have an ability to rise in life. They have a sharp intellect and can bring others to agree to their point of view. They are very convincing which can create an image of dominating personality, they are well-wishers of their family and take care of their friends with selfless interest. Their confidence become a point of attraction for others but sometimes they need to realize the fact they need to learn to bent down to get along with people those who are lower than them in their intelligent quotient.

People whose name begin with this alphabet, find it hard to maintain a large group of people, rather they prefer small groups. They like to live life like a king. They are highly intelligent but sometimes they tend to look down on others who are not similarly blessed. They need to learn to mix with people from all levels of society. They are idealistic and curious minds. Also they are inclined to be critical of others. They maintain physical appearance quite well and judge others at first sight with their sense of appearance. They are always ready to experiment new things but tend to stay away from risky opportunities. They should always keep their body and surroundings neat and clean. Also to increase the positive effect of the number and their alphabet, they should keep helping and serving animals throughout.

DONATE: Green leafy vegetables to cattle or poor

Distribute blanket to beggars on special days

LUCKY COLOURS: Blue and grey

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday and Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

