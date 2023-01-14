Numerology Today, January 14: Significance and Meaning of Alphabet A and B

Most Indians are familiar with selecting a lucky alphabet to give lucky name for their new born baby name. The numerological significance of alphabets facilitates to pick an alphabet compatible with date of birth to open the doors of golden fortune.

ALPHABET A

A person whose name begins with A is blessed with great qualities and thoughts, but they may tend to be hyper emotional. They have Pro-life ideas and have a deep desire to make this world a beautiful place. People with alphabet A are born leaders, they are intuitive and can take a lead in a unique way.

They apply a holistic approach to solve the problems of their life therefore making them logical. They are blessed with exceptional qualities like self confidence, inventors, beginners, leaders and rational thinkers

Offer water to Lord Surya

LUCKY COLOURS : Yellow and blue

ALPHABET B

A person whose name begins with B has magnificent thoughts which are in perfect harmony with his actions. He may discuss but he never argues. He is introverted and immersion is own thoughts. He holds great imagination and lives in rich imaginary world which make him sometimes less practical still he manages his way to come out of complexities with rational approach.

He makes friends very sparingly and trust with great difficulty. He is basically interested in advance in himself and growing his self knowledge. He lacks on self confidence and drives it opposite from rising in life

Offer milk abhishek to Lord Shiva and chant mantra of planet Moon

LUCKY COLOURS: Sky blue

