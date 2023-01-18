Numerology Today, January 18: Significance and Meaning of Alphabet E and F

ALPHABET E

People having names which begins with this alphabet are outgoing and open. They never hesitate to unfold the truth even at the cost of antagonizing others. Their ideas are creative and convert this ideas into magnificence actions. A fine blend of creativity, ability, diligence and physical stamina guarantees their success. They are constantly evolving into advanced thoughts and knowledge.

They never give up till the end and push themselves towards achieving their desired goal. They are also called perfectionist because they don’t compromise on their conditions. They are called finishers and usually complete the task. This characteristics of alphabet E increases the probability of high success and less of losses specially related to property deals.

Adopt the practice of walking on green grass bare feet in the morning

LUCKY COLOURS: Green and aqua

ALPHABET F

This is a domestic letter. People having names which begins with this alphabet are firmly rooted in their homes. They feel home sick if out even for temporary reasons. They are totally generous. Popularly known for their innocence, which could also be misused by other, so they need to be cautious as will get deeply hurt.

Their heart is always ready to support and help others. They make very good partners in personal or professional life. E is loyal and follow the path of the principles that he has chosen. They are also patriotic and can go to any limit to serve their nation. They are trustworthy and peace lovers.

Keep supporting your domestic helpers specially like funding their education.

LUCKY COLOURS: Sky blue and pink.

