Numerology Today, January 20: Significance and Meaning of Alphabet I and J

ALPHABET I

People whose names starts with I, are hard working and hate laziness.They have deep insight into things and their words are profound. They have this unique capability of surviving in any conditions and still achieve the greatest height. They should always keep in mind to relax and give rest to their restless mind, else would lead to serious consequences.

The alphabet I is also an alphabet of number 9 which is planet Mars. So for business, like those related to properity, home furnishing, sports events, telecom and entertainment, use this alphabet in their firm name for prosperity.

1. Keep a red grain in your bag always

2. Lucky Colour: Red

ALPHABET J

People whose name begins with this alphabet are broad minded, freedom lovers, practical, advanced and contemporary. They are aware of what is happening around them and are extremely wise.

It’s almost impossible to fool them. They get along well with like minded people but flicker their mind as per the demands of situations. They need to remember that material happiness is temperory and restrain from giving their heart and soul to materialistic world.

They are always best at their physical appearance and therefore should test their luck in the field of glamour and other public platforms.

Offer water to Lord Surya

