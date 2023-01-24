Numerology Today, January 24: Check Predictions for Tuesday Here

NUMBER 1

Light a deepam to your Guru today because its a day to receive returns from all the good karmas of past. With the blessings of God, you will achieve high accolades and gain respect in society. You will meet a person who can help you to resolve legal or official issues through his strong background. Actors to receive an offer and must accept it. Please avoid using leather products to enhance attraction. A new offer is also anticipated today.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATE: Saplings in ashrams

NUMBER 2

A relationship building and social networking day. Romantic relationship and relationship with children, both seems faithful and therefore doing best of its time. A romantic day to turn your feelings into reality. Business commitments will be fulfilled smoothly. Time to fall in partnership with big company. Avoid delegating. Politicians must be careful while signing papers. People working in industry may witnesses high growth and benefits. Control emotions while taking person decisions.

MASTER COLOUR: Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2 and 6

DONATE: White Rice to poor

NUMBER 3

Avoid using metal, instead use wooden products. Always try to stay blessed with planet Guru. Politicians or public dealers to use this day at fullest. Luck will favour but remember don’t share financial matter today while you are with friends. Musicians, designers, students, news anchors, politicians, actors, artist, housewives, hotelier and writers likely to have special announcement for career growth.

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY: Thursday and Violet

LUCKY NO: 3

DONATE: Raw Turmeric to needy

NUMBER 4

Married or unmarried couple can spend time together to attain prosperity. It’s a favourable day for collaborations or partnerships. Keep patience while waiting for returns from investments, as it will favour you soon. You will complete all assignments perfectly on time. Donating of clothes or footwear will bring magical returns. Business like manufacturing, metal, machinery, cosmetics, vaastu, software and brokers can go for signing agreement today. Excellent professional life and also beautiful experience of being proud parents.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATE: Clothes to orphanages

NUMBER 5

You can wear light coloured clothes to make success and reach new heights. A day to make property or stock investments, as money benefits will be knocking soon. Sportsperson and travellers to have the best outcome. Wear green to enhance luck in meetings. Must propose your love, as life will offers gifts of your choice today.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATE: Green fruits to poor

NUMBER 6

If waiting for marriage proposals, then it’s a fine day to click a favourable match. A day to attend family commitments and enjoy socializing. A day to attain satisfaction and self esteem. Its a busy day with lot of sequences.Will go out to attend functions, meet friends, family outing, picnic, stage performances and shopping. You are favourite of many in the family. Beauticians, cosmetic business, designers, dancers jewellers, actors, jockeys and doctors to go for displaying their skills as the day turns lucky for them. Fathers to guide children for future can, it be favorable to their life.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Cosmetic product to domestic helper

NUMBER 7

A great day to involve in documentation and money transactions. It could be a day of ups and down but with the support of peers or family members, you can be completely successful. The day seems applying knowledge and wisdom involving money decisions. Relationship will give trust and respect in return of your past life karma. A great day for those working in government tenders, real estate, schools, interiors and grains. Business relations will be healthy as long as you don’t stay emotional.

MASTER COLOUR: Yellow and Blue

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 7

DONATE: Yellow sweets in temple

NUMBER 8

Luck will play strong role in networking as you will be recognized on a public platform today. Forget past and move on, and follow the advice of elders. Success is not far and now you can take many responsibilities on your shoulders. Transactions in business will be successful but pre-lunch. Agreements or interviews must be attended. Spending time with family is must today. Please avoid travel today. One of the best combinations today to increase money balance and love relations.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Green grains to cattle

NUMBER 9

Control expenses, otherwise its a day to use at fullest for dancers, painters, make artists, scientists, designers and musicians that builds brand image. People from medical science, scientist, glamour industry, finance, astrology, vast and architecture will see new heights. Day full of achievements and appraisal for people in creative art. A beautiful day to approach government connections or peers to gain power in business or job as a great reply is waiting. Go wear red today. Females to take care of health and follow strict vegetarian diet.

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9 and 6

DONATE: Red fruits to poor.

