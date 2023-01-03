Numerology Today, January 3: Check Predictions for Tuesday Here

NUMBER 1

Take advice of your seniors or boss on major decisions today. Buying property and selling assets both will be profitable today. Business of finance, art, stationery, construction, agriculture, books, medicines and music will see long returns. You should worship Lord Surya and your Guru today and chant his name in the mornings.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Sunday and Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3

DONATE: Yellow mustard oil to beggars

NUMBER 2

Place a bamboo plant in North sides. Diplomacy will rule your mind today and therefore control your speech. Legal commitments will be fulfilled without delays. This is day to use your past relations to crack government contracts. Consultancy firms and lawyers will enjoy high benefit. Chant Lord Moon mantra once a day today.

MASTER COLOUR: Peach

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 2 and 6

DONATE: Two coconut in temple

NUMBER 3

Your charisma and versatility continues to make you center of attraction. Artists, public speakers, writers, musicians, chefs, tailors, make-up artists, politicians, bankers, CAs and teachers will face excellent returns due to their speech. A new relationship is also likely to meet on your way. Luck will favour but remember to avoid oversensitivity and rigidity. Musicians, designers, students, news anchors, politicians, actors, artist, housewives, hotelier and writers likely to have special announcement in personal life. Females must apply kumkum before starting the day.

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 1

DONATE: Yellow mustard seeds in temple

NUMBER 4

It’s a day of planning but keep a hold on raking actions today. Open your mind to accept ideas of others and creative approach. Break the mindset of traditional methods and adopt modern day technology. Donating of leafy vegetables to cattle will bring magical returns. Business like handicrafts, software, IT, papers, wood, construction, machinery, metals and brokers must follow expansion in business.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue and yellow

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATE: Pair of clothes in orphanage

NUMBER 5

Sometimes your over practical nature can hurt others and thus is the day to keep emotions above wisdom. A day to receive rewards and recognition of your performance. A day to make property or stock investments as money benefits will be knocking soon. Sportsperson, actors, models, film directors, choreographers and travelers to have the best outcome. Wear peach or green to enhance luck in meetings. Must go to propose your love in written words for best reply.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

NUMBER 6

Today, you should avoid overthinking about present conditions as near future is full of rewards or gifts. Remember there is money abundance in your life, so stay happy. Also too many responsibilities on your shoulder should be shared with other members. Housewives, government officers, defence officers, pilots, jewelers, actors, jockeys and doctors to go for displaying their skills as the day turns lucky for them.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue and Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: white flour or salt to ashrams

NUMBER 7

Your mature decisions taken today will benefit you in future. Personal life will be quite disturbing. It is now necessary to remove the reasons for losses. Please avoid discussion with boss or elders at work place. Don’t trust mediators blindly. Business relations will be healthy as long as you don’t stay emotional.

MASTER COLOUR: Yellow

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 7

DONATE: Yellow piece of clothes to domestic helper

NUMBER 8

Transactions in business will be successful, but be careful of timings. Agreements or interviews will be successful today. Spend time with family to bring prosperity today. Please avoid signing contracts today. One of the best combinations today to increase spirituality and trust in love relations.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Green grains to cattle

NUMBER 9

Day full of hopes for property dealers and artists. A beautiful day to approach old friends or peers to gain power in business or job as a great reply is waiting. Must wear red to start the day. It’s a day to share your marriage plan with the family as their support will make future easier. Control anger and adopt leafy and citrus vegetables in meal.

MASTER COLOUR: Red

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9 and 6

DONATE: Water melon to poor.

