Numerology Today, January 4: Check Predictions for Wednesday Here

NUMBER 1

It’s an unfavorable day to sign partnership agreement. Buying assets like machines and agricultural land will promise high returns. Business of machinery, handicrafts, construction goods, agriculture books, medicines and finance will have impressive performance. All you need to do today is maintaining soft spoken words in your speech throughout.

MASTER COLOUR: Creme and Sky Blue

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO: 1

DONATE: Sunflower seeds in temple

NUMBER 2

A beautiful day to put your feeling on papers. If you wanted to email important or confidential information to your boss, then don’t be afraid of consequences and go ahead. This is day to use your past relations to crack government contracts. Export, import, chemical, factories, builders and politicians will see new heights.

MASTER COLOUR: Sky Blue and grey

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Milk or water in temple

NUMBER 3

A day to start journey of government job work or contracts. People will be impressed by your knowledge as well as speech. All the decisions taken today will turn in favour specially for politicians, musicians, electronic media, automobile businessman and writers. Investments made today will give high returns. Those in love must exchange their feelings open hearted. Government officers to enjoy great luck in all dealings. Don’t forget to chant your guru’s name and wear yellow garments to enhance luck.

MASTER COLOUR: Beige

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 1

DONATE: Saffron to female helper

NUMBER 4

The day demands mass communication and your presence in the meetings which are dedicated in the field of farming, manufacturing, handicrafts, direction, coaching, sports items, banking, and solar energy. It’s a hectic day to for those in politics and entertainment industry. Medical and agriculture sector will see positive changes. Students to do group study or take support of peers for higher growth. Avoid Non-Veg food today.

MASTER COLOUR: Blue and grey

LUCKY DAY: Saturday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATE: Raw bananas to a beggar

NUMBER 5

More than hard work, it’s a smart working day for you. Your magnetic personality will impress all surrounding. A day to receive recognition and benefits of past performance. A friend or relative will be knocking soon for help and you must extend your support. Bankers to enjoy special luck. Fast movement is favourable for those in sales and especially in sports. Students will also enjoy their academic achievements today.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO: 5

DONATE: Green leafy vegetables

NUMBER 6

You will be the reason for many people’s success or growth. An ideal day to propose, make commitments, enjoy luxury, attain prosperity, go for travel, giving presentations, facing mass media and celebrate victory. A great day to spend the time with family and explore new opportunities. Actors and media guys to enjoy success.

MASTER COLOUR: Teal

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: White sweets to poor

NUMBER 7

Law suits will be won today only due to your high wisdom. Victory in sports, law cases, business deals, interviews and competitive exams possible only with blessings of your elders and ancestors. Must read and chant guru mantra and control aggression. Soft and kind spoken words wins all game today. You should learn to stay away from tobacco or liquor and adopt simple veg-food.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO: 7

DONATE: Kumkum in temple

NUMBER 8

Be futuristic and rational while taking major decisions. Will have to work hard to achieve success, but with the help of your brand and goodwill you will be rewarded by the end of the day. You will spend more time in acquiring knowledge of higher level. Doctors will receive accolades while delivering services. Public figures will attain monetary benefits by evening. Spend time in donations and exercising. Also fold your blanket in the morning after you wake up.

MASTER COLOUR: Sea Blue

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATE: Citrus fruits to a beggar

NUMBER 9

It is a day to make new friends or go out to shop. A beautiful day to approach for government orders. Land related issues will be resolved smoothly. Sportsperson and students should take a step forward in documentation as it’s an awesome day. Healers, public speakers, chefs, media guys, actors, CA, teachers, sportsperson and hotelier to enjoy massive luck. Charity will play magic in life.

MASTER COLOUR: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 3 and 9

DONATE: A red bangles to domestic helper.

