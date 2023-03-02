Numerology Today, March 2: How Compatible is Number 3 with Number 4 and 5

NUMBER 3

Master Planet: Jupiter

NUMBER 4

The number 3 stands neutral and harmless to 4 which is Rahu. But number 4 seems unfriendly with jupiter which is number 3. 3 becomes the reason for knowledge of number 4 but 4 restrains to take instructions from number 3 which brings an unhealthy climax between them while working together.

Singles with owners of either 3 are recommended to avoid seeing matches of people born with strong 4. If they are already business partners then should use this arrangement in making future plans and goals for business. Both 3s and 4s are benefited with donation of wheat and planting Tulsi ji plant.

They are coupled together to make slow and redundant decisions. Married couples with 4 and 3 should talk open hearted and share inner most feelings to avoid confusion. Rahu and Guru Pooja should be performed regularly, atleast once in year

NUMBER 5

Both the numbers 3 and 5 struggle in terms of flexibility when placed together. Person with destiny number 5 and psychic or birth number 3 should always forbid stubbornness and use the power of Jupiter 3 in building career with long length vision.

Both are distant friends but enjoys luck at individual levels. So such cases can be recorded as best and ideal when dealing in politics and entertainment industry. They both are recommended to respect and help old citizens. They should perform rituals of Lord Ganesha and chant guru mantra to cater the blessings of planet mercury and planet jupiter.

