Numerology Today, March 3: How Compatible is Number 3 with Number 7 and 8

NUMBER 3

Master Planet: Jupiter

NUMBER 7

Number 7 is a special number which has immense strength of spirituality and wisdom like an angel’s super natural power. 7 represents planet ketu and is full of analytical skills and intelligence. Number 3, on the other side is a representative of similar skills like knowledge and wisdom, therefore a person with both these numbers together results in massive success and applauds.

Working partners with these combination interpret all decisions rationally, thus the instances of loss in business reduces to minimum. Couples under this kind of influence are found to be mature and practical thinkers. They give space to other partner and generally aim for mutual benefit.

But, as they are rational thinkers, their emotional quotient is quite low. So love relations discover less of emotional attachment between couples. There is absolutely a great value of existence of 7 and 3 appearing together in person’s date of birth, as he will blessed with caring parents who will support him throughout. Absence of either of the numbers lead to have problems maintaining relations with either of the parents.

NUMBER 8

It’s an averages relations between number 8 and 3. Where 8 is all about hardwork and judgment, 3 is just about talent and expressions. They both work neutral and are least interested in others business. Business partners with this combination are requested to take care of their belongings. They should use their wide family connection for money benefits.

Couple with this number should use social networking and learn to use it maximum. Placing a Tulsi ji plant is compulsory in house and lighting a deepam intensifies the effect. Field of sciences, politics, finance, astrology, consultancies and medical proves lucky and successful. Females with such numbers should be involved in exercising and meditation.

