Oracle Speaks, November 15, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Tuesday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

It’s a challenge sometimes for you to let things go. There is a new partnership on the horizon related to business. You can ignore being competitive and focus on current opportunities.

LUCKY SIGN - A lake

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

A deviation in performance may not be tolerated by the seniors as you had been cautioned earlier. You need to start preparing for the work related challenges ahead. A health condition may also develop.

LUCKY SIGN – A honey bee

GEMINI : MAY 21- JUNE 21

You may have try harder but you must express what you’re feeling. Consciously, you must keep your conversation under check. A colleague may try to hamper your image in public.

LUCKY SIGN – A bronze wallet

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

You may come across as a person carrying positive vibes when others meet you. You need to come back to accepting reality. People you’ve been trusting, need to be either reviewed or spoken with regularly.

LUCKY SIGN – A tumbler

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Brush yourself up with a congenial attitude, some team spirit and an aptitude of becoming a keen learner. You are being criticised for your attitude at home. Cash flow needs to be managed closely.

LUCKY SIGN – A walking stick

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Sometimes when two people meet it can realistically ignite sparks, do not ignore it. You are likely to meet someone special in the most unplanned way. A short trip is coming up soon.

LUCKY SIGN – A black crystal

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

If you are not certain about few things for the time being, postpone them for now. Your family has been meaning to spend some quality time with you. A new project or assignment is likely to keep you busy for the few days.

LUCKY SIGN – A teak wood furniture

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

There is a strong indication that you’re going to experience an elevation at work since its long pending. A get together is around the corner and it is going to refresh your spirits. Save now to spend later.

LUCKY SIGN – A bamboo plant

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Anger has never been a solution to resolve anything, when you’re looking for solutions. It is advisable to keep it under. Avoid engaging in risky propositions such as gambling. A new vehicle purchase is on the cards.

LUCKY SIGN – A clear quartz

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Someone’s health in the family could be of concern right now. A little help or loan from someone might help you tackle any unforeseen crisis. There could be financial stress for some time. A discussion with your spouse may help.

LUCKY SIGN – A climber

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

You may not receive exactly the same treatment as you were hoping. A short travel is on the cards and you could be spending some quality time outside your home. Leave your stress behind when you come back.

LUCKY SIGN – A blue sapphire

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Your day is aligned well with some activities that you had kept pending. Overall, a less stressful day. You may also be receiving a lot of help at the domestic front. A new investment is recommended in this period.

LUCKY SIGN – A peacock feather

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

Read all the Latest News here