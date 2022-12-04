Weekly Numerology Predictions From 5th To 11th December, 2022

NUMBER 1: People Born on 1st, 20th, 19th and 28th

It’s a difficult week that will keep you busy and unrelaxed. The focus should be on money management. Couples need to avoid travel plans and arguments over petty things. There will be trouble in communication with government employees and mediators.

Your self confidence remains high and contribute to your success. Remember to encourage investment in the field of hardware products, civil construction, jewellery, export, dealers of solar product, government assignments, medical teaching and media industry to gain profit and brand value.

MASTER COLOURS: Blue and beige

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO.: 1

DONATIONS: Bananas to cattles or poors

NUMBER 2: People born on 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th

Control planning for the long term now as this week turns up with slow and dull movements. Take the support of family goodwill to establish brand. Perform milk Abhishek of Lord Shiva on Monday and remember to stay neat and tidy for blessings. The love emotions will switch your mind, but sharing is the best medicine today. Spend money and time with family and relatives, attend family functions, plan a short trip, invest in stock and give a surprise gift to your partner.

MASTER COLOURS: Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 2

DONATIONS: Sugar to poors

NUMBER 3: People born on 3rd, 12th,22th and 30th

The week demands planning and budgeting for the month. Students maintain discipline and avoid distraction. It’s a week of spirituality as well as domestic responsibilities. An impressive week, especially for consultants, teachers, singers, coaches, educationists, politicians and lawyers. It’s best time to settle disputes. Business of books, decor, grains or music instruments is likely to grow.

MASTER COLOURS: Voilet

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO. : 3

DONATIONS: Raw bananas to cattles

NUMBER 4: People born on 4th,13th, 22, 31st

It’s a demanding week in all the manner, so be it transactions, audition, auditing, job hunting, commissioning or marriage proposals, almost all will come true after you put in heart and soul. You will also be highly proud of your children through out.

Its a favorable day for those investing in agricultural and and commercial property. Bank employees, IT employees, artist or actors News anchors and dancers can invest, as there are chances of benefits. Manufacturers of hardware, construction material, metal and clothes should anticipate new offer in business. Keep a Tulsi ji plant in the house water it all days.

MASTER COLOURS: Blue

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO. : 5 and 6

DONATIONS: Tulsi ji plant to a friend

NUMBER 5: People born on 5th, 14th, 23rd

Wherever you feel being stuck, close your eyes and make a wish, you will see the luck pushing your way. Perform rituals of Lord Ganesha and take his blessings. Monetary profits seems high. You are likely to receive return on investment in export and import . Must try luck in modelling, medical, sports, events, auditions and interviews today.

MASTER COLOURS: Green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Milk to animals

NUMBER 6: People born on 6th, 15th, 24th

A week of enjoying relationship with partner, friend, parents, children or relatives. If your into service industry then you will enjoy luck and stability. Your effort will be recognized as you have worked too hard to achieve this. Mass communication is the best to exhibit your talent. A comfortable week that brings family happiness and completeness to life. Marriage proposals should be taken seriously as its quite favour now. Housewives, sportsman, property dealers, dermatologists, singers, designers, event management, brokers, chefs and students to receive success in academics.

MASTER COLOURS: Pink and grey

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Clothes to poor

NUMBER 7: People born on 7th, 16th and 25th

Perform ketu pooja this week itself and gain the pure energy of the respected planet. A favourable and exciting time for politicians to go for innovative idea. Use metal instead of fabric or leather always.

You need to take the blessings of Lord Shiva always. Put major decisions on hold for now. Listen carefully to the suggestions of mother. Avoid travelling and adopt physical exercising. People in defense, lawyers, scientists, pilots, politicians theatre artist, CA and media professionals to face special luck.

MASTER COLOURS: Orange

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 7 and 9

DONATIONS: Kumkum in temple

NUMBER 8: People born on 8th, 17th and 26th

Keep practice of folding your blanket right after waking up to keep up charging for the rest of the day. Begin the week with distribution and charity. Your inflexible attitude needs to come down to flexibility to attain high power position. Financial benefits will be high and decisions related to buying property and machinery will turn in your favour. However, stress remains high due to action packed week. Doctors and Manufacturers will feel honored with achievements. Spend time with children as they need your guidance. Donating grains and eating citrus is must today.

MASTER COLOUR: Purple

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Clothes to needy

NUMBER 9: People born on 9th, 18th and 27th

New offers to put on hold. Overseas travel seems beneficial. Luxury needs to be compromised as will lead to laziness. Overseas and training business grows leads and bounce. Couples will stay happy and romantic with lot of commitments falling at place. A fantastic time for those in love to express their emotions. Business relations and deals needs more time to materialize. People in metal industry and media will enjoy advancement and Politicians will cater great opportunities. Sportsman and students must use this day to collaborate and attain progress. Students, trainers, musicians, writer, designers, doctors, lawyers, engineers and actors will enjoy best of popularity.

MASTER COLOUR: Brown

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 9

DONATIONS: Wheat in Aashram or orphanage.

