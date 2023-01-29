Weekly Numerology Predictions from January 30 to February 5, 2023

NUMBER 1

(People born on 1st, 20th,19th and 28th)

The last week of the month favours those in manufacturing, studying abroad, businessman of solar, builders, politicians and sports coaches. Unmarried couples who were waiting for the approval of parents to get married, likely to recieve green signal now. There will be trouble in communication with government employees and mediators.

Your IQ remains high and contribute to your success. Remember to encourage investment in the field of property, startups, jwellery, dealers of solar product, government assignments, medical teaching and media industry to gain profit and brand value.

MASTER COLOURS: Peach and blue

LUCKY DAY: Sunday

LUCKY NO.: 1

DONATIONS: Wheat in aashrams

NUMBER 2

(People born on 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th)

Couple will enjoy right time to settle disputes this week. Remember to give time to yourself to attain self-satisfaction. Perform milk abhishek of Lord Shiva on Monday. Singles can find true match. Love relations might suffer with domination of either partner. Spend money and time with family and relatives, plan a short trip, invest in stock and give a surprise gift to your partner.

MASTER COLOURS: Aqua

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 2

DONATIONS: Milk to poor

NUMBER 3

(People born on 3rd, 12th, 22th and 30th)

Remove electric item from the center of the house of placed. Begin the morning routine with tulsi leaf intake in mouth. Students growth is guaranteed. It’s a week of personality development or social networking as well as apply for higher education. If planning to associate with government projects, can go by later part of the week.

An impressive week especially for consultants, teachers, singers, coaches, educationists, politicians and lawyers. It’s best time to settle disputes. Business of books, decor, grains or music instruments grows decent. Musicians, hoteliers, jockeys, life coaches, financers, musicians to retrieve profit and growth.

MASTER COLOURS: Voilet

LUCKY DAY: Thursday

LUCKY NO .: 3

DONATIONS: Saplings to children

NUMBER 4

(People born on 4th, 13th, 22nd or 31st)

Doctors and farmers need to be cautious with documents. Its a week full of monetary transactions, job search marriage proposals, new orders or travel abroad. Remember to practice soft speech in your discussion to gain the pure energy of planet Rahu. Commercial property investments will give higher return than agricultural field.

Bank employees, IT employees, artist, actors, news anchors and dancers can invest as there is high chances to receive benefits. Manufacturers of hardware, construction material, metal and clothes should anticipate new offer in business. Keep your surrounding neat and clean always.

MASTER COLOURS: Blue and grey

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO.: 5 and 6

DONATIONS: Donate vessels in orphanage

NUMBER 5

(People born on 5th, 14th, 23rd)

Your dominating nature could become the reason of dispute between personal or professional partners. Perform rituals of Lord Ganesha and take his blessings. Reporters, media, defence, travellers, theatre, sports guys and medical practitioners will be able to mark an impression on seniors. This week demands a break from long trips and also avoid self long drives. Must try luck in modeling, medical, sports, events, auditions and interviews today.

MASTER COLOURS: Sea green

LUCKY DAY: Wednesday

LUCKY NO.: 5

DONATIONS: Donate water to animals

NUMBER 6

(People born on 6th, 15th, 24th)

A week for singles to fall in new relationship and commitments. Can plan for travelling with love partner, friend, parents, children or relatives. If you are into IT or beauty industry then you will enjoy luck and stability. Mass communication is the best to exhibit your talent.

A comfortable week that brings family happiness and completeness to life. Marriage proposals should be taken seriously as it’s quite favour. Housewives, sportsperson, property dealers, dermatologists, singers, designers, event management, brokers, chefs, students to receive success in acedemics.

MASTER COLOURS: Pink and aqua

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO.: 6

DONATIONS: Donate milk to poors

NUMBER 7

(People born on 7th, 16th and 25th)

Keep transparency in relationships as otherwise will be misunderstood. Family life continues to develop and grow but break the silence on personal relationships to gain harmony. You need to take the blessings of Lord Shiva and planet Ketu before taking major personal decisions. Analyze the legal gimics before accepting the opportunity. Listen carefully to the suggestions of boss and follow. Avoid indulgence. People in defence, law, medical, scientists, politicians theatre artist, CA, actors to face special luck.

MASTER COLOURS: Peach

LUCKY DAY: Monday

LUCKY NO.: 7

DONATIONS: Steel vessel to poor.

NUMBER 8

(People born on 8th, 17th and 26th)

Your domestic responsibilities will increase and keeps you buzy all through this week. Begin the week with feeding animals. Your association with government companies gives excellent returns, so gear up. Financial benefits will be high and decisions related to agricultural land and machinery buying will turn in your favour. However, health need to take care of and avoid too many liabilities and legal disputes. Doctors and manufacturers will feel honoured with achievements. Keep head cool as likely to have arguments with partners in person.

MASTER COLOUR: voilet

LUCKY DAY: Friday

LUCKY NO: 6

DONATIONS: Donate clothes to needy

NUMBER 9

(People born on 9th, 18th and 27th)

This week you need to remember to avoid sharing your success stories within closed circles as will face misguidance but share emotions with love partner to gain trust. Stock market and training business grows exponentially. Couples will stay smiling and romantic throughout. You should stay off alcohol as would harm self image.

A fantastic time for those in love to express their emotions. Business relations and deals to materialize soon. People in designing, export-import, writing , glamour industry and media will enjoy fame. Politicians will cater great opportunities today. Students, trainers, musicians, writer, designers, doctors, lawyers, engineers and actors enjoy best of popularity.

MASTER COLOUR: Pink

LUCKY DAY: Tuesday

LUCKY NO: 9

DONATIONS: Donate kumkum to females.

