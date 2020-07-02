10-Year Old Kerala Boy Makes Fully Functional Electric Jeep Willys Toy Car, Impresses Anand Mahindra

Innovation and creativity know no bounds. A 10-year-old boy based out of Kerala’s Kollam has come up with a fully functional toy version of Jeep Willys.

The toy car was gifted to the young boy. However, it is he who made it fully functional like a normal car. To make the car look more real the 10-year-old the boy has added interior lights, headlights, fog lamps, indicators, adjustable rear-view mirrors, operational wipers, horn, USB mobile charger, USB/memory card slot among other things.

The video of the making of this car has been shared on YouTube. In the clip, a person can be seen explaining the working and the mechanism of the car in his native language.

As per the report, the entire making of this fully functional toy car took around seven to eight months. The weight of this vehicle is 75 kilograms, and as per the makers claim it can pull things double its weight. Apparently, the boy had developed the chassis all by himself by welding GA rectangular pipes. Further, he has also added an analogue console unit of a Royal Enfield motorcycle in this.

The toy car is powered by a 24V DC motor that is connected to the rear axle via a chain and sprocket. What will leave many minds blown is the fact that this car also has a gear which can be used in three modes, forward, neutral and reverse. Meanwhile, business tycoon Anand Mahindra has also taken to Twitter to get connected with the young lad.