Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

10-Year-Old Spotted Driving in Hyderabad, Cops Issue Rs 2,000 Challan

In the video, one can see a silver colour Maruti Alto bearing a number plate AP 28 BL 6979, driven by a child as his parents sit comfortably on the back seat.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 12, 2019, 3:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
10-Year-Old Spotted Driving in Hyderabad, Cops Issue Rs 2,000 Challan
Image source: Twitter/ Tiger Neelesh

A video of a child driving a Maruti Alto in Hyderabad has surfaced on the internet. The child, who looks like a 10-year-old, was spotted driving the vehicle on Outer Ring Road in the presence of his parents on December 8.

The 16-second clip was shared by a Twitter user Tiger Neelesh. In the video, one can see a silver colour Maruti Alto bearing a number plate AP 28 BL 6979, driven by a child as his parents sit comfortably on the back seat.

Neelesh wrote, "An act of stupidity or wilful recklessnes. Video of outer ring road of Hyd on 8.12.19/ 9.32 Am. How these people risking their lives n also others moving around. Car driven by kid aged around 10 in the presence of parents."

In a trail of tweets, he even asked the Hyderabad traffic police to take “strict action” against the parents.

“Drinking and driving is a crime and in many cases driver is sent to jail. But a kid driving under supervision of parent is not sent to jail? [sic],” The New Indian Express quoted Neelesh as saying.

Kushaiguda Traffic Police Station has generated an e-challan against the vehicle. According to the receipt shared by the police station, the cops have raised a Rs 2000 fine, which includes disobedience of orders (Rs 500), dangerous driving (Rs 1,000) and underage driving (Rs 500).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram