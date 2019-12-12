10-Year-Old Spotted Driving in Hyderabad, Cops Issue Rs 2,000 Challan

A video of a child driving a Maruti Alto in Hyderabad has surfaced on the internet. The child, who looks like a 10-year-old, was spotted driving the vehicle on Outer Ring Road in the presence of his parents on December 8.

The 16-second clip was shared by a Twitter user Tiger Neelesh. In the video, one can see a silver colour Maruti Alto bearing a number plate AP 28 BL 6979, driven by a child as his parents sit comfortably on the back seat.

Neelesh wrote, "An act of stupidity or wilful recklessnes. Video of outer ring road of Hyd on 8.12.19/ 9.32 Am. How these people risking their lives n also others moving around. Car driven by kid aged around 10 in the presence of parents."

In a trail of tweets, he even asked the Hyderabad traffic police to take “strict action” against the parents.

Hope hyderabad traffic police will take strict action against these parents. Waiting for update from Hyderabad Traffic police @HYDTP @hydcitypolice @HYDTraffic — Tiger Neelesh (@TigerNeelesh) December 9, 2019

“Drinking and driving is a crime and in many cases driver is sent to jail. But a kid driving under supervision of parent is not sent to jail? [sic],” The New Indian Express quoted Neelesh as saying.

Kushaiguda Traffic Police Station has generated an e-challan against the vehicle. According to the receipt shared by the police station, the cops have raised a Rs 2000 fine, which includes disobedience of orders (Rs 500), dangerous driving (Rs 1,000) and underage driving (Rs 500).

Good evening sir.... E-challan generated againt that vehicle pic.twitter.com/b3lzM6dhv9 — Kushaiguda Traffic Police Station (@KushaigudaTrPS) December 10, 2019

