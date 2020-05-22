10 Years Ago On This Day, Air India Express Flight Crashed in Mangalore Killing 158

On this day 10 years ago, Air India Express flight IX 812 from Dubai crashed while landing at Mangalore International Airport killing 158 of 166 onboard.

Tributes were paid to the victims of the air crash at the memorial & park built for them near New Mangalore Port in Panambur, in the morning.

And a few hours later, a Pakistan International Airlines flight carrying 80 passengers crashed at Karachi airport, another port city on the Arabian Sea coast.

A Boeing 737-800 that crashed off a hilltop runway, killing 158 people at Mangalore.

The Air India Express flight carrying 166 people, including the crew, from Dubai crashed while negotiating a tricky landing at Mangalore city's "table-top" airport overlooking a ravine.

Eight people survived, mostly by jumping out of the plane that broke into two after crashing.

All the passengers were Indians. Many were migrant workers in Dubai.

A family of the victims has got about Rs.14 crore compensation by the Supreme Court of India, two days ago.