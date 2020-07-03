1000 New Force Traveller Ambulances Commissioned to Extend Services for Covid-19 Patients

Force Motors the Pune based auto major has commissioned 1000 New Traveller Ambulances to extend help to COVID-19 patients in the country.

Type B Ambulance is a basic ambulance that is meant primarily for the transport of patients who do not require any treatment while in transit to the hospital whereas Type C or Basic Life Support Ambulance is meant for transporting patients who require basic monitoring while in transit and may require non-invasive airway management. And the Type D Ambulance or Advanced Life Support Ambulance is equipped to treat critical patients requiring intensive monitoring and invasive airway management.

The Advanced Life Support ambulances have inbuilt provision to mount life-saving equipment like a defibrillator, transport ventilator, BP Apparatus, scoop stretcher, spine board etc., required to treat critically ill patients while on the move.

In addition, Force Motors will also supply mobile medical units that can function as primary health centres in remote locations providing consultation and treatment.

In order to fight this pandemic, the state governments and local administration are planning to have a mix of all types of ambulances so that they can be deployed as the situation warrants.

Force Motors supplied to the Govt of Andhra Pradesh over one thousand ambulances including 130 advanced life support ambulances, 282 basic life support ambulances and over 656 mobile medical units that will significantly upgrade the healthcare infrastructure, improve reach and reduce response time. The Mobile Medical units delivered to Govt of Andhra Pradesh are also equipped with COVID screening facilities and can be accessed by the citizens by dialling 104.

